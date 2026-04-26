The NRL's Match Review Committee has come down with three charges from Saturday's Anzac Day action.

Headlining the list is St George Illawarra Dragons second-rower Luciano Leilua, who has been charged for dangerous contact on Roosters halfback Sam Walker in the 16th minute of their annual clash.

He was sent to the sin-bin when Walker hoisted up a kick before contacting him high.

Leilua will miss one game on an early plea, or two if he tries to fight the charge.

Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita will be charged with a $1000 fine for dangerous contact on Dolphins edge back-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.

Storm outside back Nick Meaney will also be fined $1000 for his careless high tackle on Rabbitohs forward Euan Aitken.

If Harris-Tavita and Meaney decide to fight their respective charges, it will be bumped up to $1500 if they are found guilty.