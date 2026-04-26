Melbourne Storm star Eliesa Katoa will undergo a rigorous medical examination next month to determine whether he will return for the club next year. \n\nThe Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that he will be tested in May, and will know more about where his future lies in the game. \n\nIf he progresses successfully with his recovery, then the Storm will provide an independent panel of medical officials to assess a timeline return. \n\nKatoa was ruled out for the entire 2026 season after a string of sickening head knocks took place during a Tongan test match last year.\n\nIt saw Katoa collide with fullback Lehi Hopoate in the air during the warmup, then followed by subsequent knocks in the game.\n\nIt resulted in Katoa suffering a medical episode on the bench and required immediate brain surgery to stop a bleed. \n\nThe Storm took action, ruling Katoa out for the whole season.\n\nA return in any form is in doubt, with Craig Bellamy revealing in March that he "doesn't know if he'll play again."\n\n“The doctors haven't made that decision, and I don't know when that decision will get made to be quite honest," Bellamy said on Channel 7's Agenda Setters: Rugby League\n\n“I imagine after a certain amount of time he'll have more tests and go from there.\n\n“It was a major injury, and we want him to live the rest of his life in a normal way.\n\n“So fingers crossed.\n\n“But we'd love to have him back playing footy, and playing with us. He was one hell of a player. Last year he won our player of the year.”