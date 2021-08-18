GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 22: Reece Walsh during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session at the Cbus Super Stadium on June 22, 2021 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Brisbane Broncos are keen to poach departed young gun Reece Walsh back to Red Hill, according to The Courier Mail's Peter Badel.

Walsh left Queensland in favour of the Warriors in April and has since starred for the Auckland-based club in his maiden NRL season, even earning a place among the Maroons' State of Origin squad.

The 19-year-old has played 13 games for the Warriors this season, scoring nine tries and handing off a further 10 in a campaign that has him firming with fellow former Bronco Sam Walker for the Dally M Rookie of the Year award.

The duo add to the long list of young stars the Broncos have parted ways with over the last several seasons, placing a stain on the club's retention division.

That department is now understood to be discussing plans to lure Walsh back to Brisbane, with the teen sensation currently contracted to the Warriors until the end of the 2024 season.

The final term of that deal is understood to be an option in Walsh's favour, meaning the Broncos could open discussions with the Southport native toward the end of next year.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Walsh and the Warriors this weekend, Broncos coach Kevin Walters stated his disappointment in seeing the fullback leave Red Hill, but said the door would always be open for a return.

“We never wanted to lose Reece,” Walters said, per The Courier Mail.

“We are a Queensland-based club and I had high hopes for Reece to play for the Broncos.

“I’m not sure what will happen down the track, but Reece is always welcome back here, certainly.”
Walters has looked to secure the services of his young talent stocks this year, re-signing a bevy of names for the future.
Selwyn Cobbo (2023), Thomas Flegler (2023), Tyson Gamble (2023), Kobe Hetherington (2023), David Mead (2022), Tesi Niu (2023), Keenan Palasia (2022), Brendan Piakura (2024), Jordan Riki (2024), TC Robati (2024), Kotoni Staggs (2025), Jake Turpin (2022) and Xavier Willison (2023) have all signed new deals with the Broncos in 2021.
Brisbane will also welcome Kurt Capewell, Adam Reynolds, Corey Jensen and Brenko Lee from 2022, adding to an impressive recruitment drive this season, albeit with the loss of Walsh.
Walsh will face his former club for the first time this weekend when the Warriors clash with the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.
 