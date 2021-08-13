The Sydney Roosters are set to do everything in their power to prevent Sam Walker from leaving the club.

While he is contracted until the end of 2024, having re-signed an extension at the end of last year, Brisbane Broncos' coach Kevin Walters has expressed his desire to have the young gun return to Red Hill.

Walker has been one of the best this season, with the boom rookie being a revelation after being thrown into the side following an enormous injury toll at the tri-colours which started with veteran Luke Keary.

His move to the Roosters originally came on the back of stunning performances in the junior system, as well as representing the junior Queensland Maroons, where he excelled.

The timing would make sense given new recruit Adam Reynolds is on contract until the same time as Walker's current deal expires, however, Roosters supremo Nick Politis told the Daily Telegraph he has no intentions of allowing Walker to walk free from the club.

“Sam Walker has been fantastic for us. He is inspirational,” Politis said.

“Whether Brisbane try to get him back ... they should never have lost him, but why would he want to leave the Roosters?

“It’s hard to know what will happen in two years, but there is no indication from Sam Walker that he will ever want to leave.

“I think we will keep him long term. We have extended Sam for another two years but he won’t want to go anywhere else.

“He loves the Roosters, he loves the coach (Trent Robinson)... there is no sign he will ever want to go anywhere.”

The comments follow Brisbane coach Kevin Walters earlier this week telling the media that he would "love all the Queensland kids to come hope and play for the Broncos."

Walters' recruitment campaign has so far brought two Queenslanders into the system, with Brenko Lee and Kurt Capewell signing on for 2022, however, the men from Red Hill have lost a staggering group of players since Walker.

Reece Walsh, Tevita Pangai Junior and Matt Lodge headline the list, but Xavier Coates will also join the Melbourne Storm from next year.

The Broncos are in a clear rebuilding phase and were this morning linked to Josh McGuire in an attempt to toughen up their inexperienced forward pack.