The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly considering a homecoming for veteran prop Josh McGuire.

Regularly considered one of the hardest workers in the game with a no-nonsense attitude, McGuire spent plenty of time at the Broncos before plying his trade for the North Queensland Cowboys, and now, the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that while the Broncos have previously expressed interest in Dylan Napa and Ryan James, the club are also looking at McGuire.

Fast approaching 250 games in the top grade, McGuire played 194 matches for the Broncos between 2009 and 2018, while he has also represented Queensland on 14 occasions and Australia on eight.

The veteran prop would add plenty of experience to an incredibly youthful Brisbane pack, which is currently being led by Payne Haas.

An acquisition like McGuire would not only add a hard edge and aggression to the side, but improve the youngsters as they look for guidance.

Alongside Haas, players like Ethan Bullemor, Thomas Flegler and Patrick Carrigan are all part of the Brisbane middle third who are looking for rapid improvement next season when they welcome Adam Reynolds, Kurt Capewell and Brenko Lee to the club, alongside a host of retentions.

While McGuire has lost some of his edge since leaving the Broncos, he has still ran and tackled himself to a standstill at times for the Red V this season.

JOSH MCGUIRE

Prop Dragons 2021 SEASON AVG 117.9

All Run Metres 0.1

Tries 1.5

Tackle Breaks

McGuire is still contracted at the Dragons into 2022 however, and it's unclear whether the Dragons would entertain a release.

The Red V have signed Francis Molo and George Burgess for 2022, giving them options to replace Paul Vaughan long-term up front, while players like Josh Kerr and Jaiyden Hunt are also in the system, while Blake Lawrie is a consistent starting option in the middle third.