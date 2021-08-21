The Newcastle Knights will be relieved to learn Kalyn Ponga has no intentions of going anywhere.

Speculation has followed Ponga around for the best part of two years as to his potential next destination, and that talk has only ramped up in recent days.

Not only does Ponga only have a player option on his contract for both 2023 and 2024, but his best mate Connor Watson also left the club in recent days.

Watson will be linking up with Trent Robinson and the Sydney Roosters in 2022, following a discussion with the super coach and eventual decision to ignore Newcastle's superior offer to keep the utility.

But Ponga has decided he has no intentions of going anywhere and told the media on Friday that he is firmly committed to winning a premiership with the Knights, despite the exit of Watson.

“That’s definitely not happening (leaving the Knights). The dream of winning a comp here, I’ve still got that dream and that want,” Ponga said.

“[It was an] emotional a day or two as you can image. The smoke has definitely cleared. For us, it’s focusing on tomorrow.

“I knew what was going on, that he was negotiating. At the end of the day it’s his choice, his future, his decision. I let him know what I thought early."

The Knights are still in the driver's seat to make the finals this season. While the top six are locked away, Newcastle are currently the best of the rest and will take on the Canterbury Bulldogs this afternoon.

The Queensland Origin fullback has struggled with injury this year, while the Knights have also been hampered by Mitchell Pearce's injury concerns.

Ponga and Pearce have so far only played in three games together, but the Knights are yet to lose any of them and will get a chance to improve that record this afternoon.

The star fullback said the Knights wanted a deep run into the finals.

“The dream is still there. We have three games left of the season and hopefully we go into the finals and deep into the final. One hundred per cent, I still want to win a premiership every time I step on the park. For us, that starts tomorrow,” Ponga said.

“We don’t want to leave any stone unturned, it’s definitely that sort of mentality heading into every game."