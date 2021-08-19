The Sydney Roosters' have locked in contract extensions for both Nat and Egan Butcher.

Nat Butcher will continue his career with the Roosters until the end of the 2024 season. Egan has signed on for one season less, his deal to run until the end of the 2023 season.

Nat made his debut for the Roosters in 2016 as a 19-year-old and was also apart of the 2019 Roosters' side that took out the premiership.

“I love everything about being a Rooster and I’m really proud that I’ll continue to be a part of this great Club,” said Nat.

The younger of the pairing, 21-year-old Egan, made his debut for the club this year and has played 10 games since.

“The club means a lot to me, and I’ve learnt a lot from Robbo and the senior boys around me. I know that there’s a lot of improvement in me, and I’m stoked that I’ll continue to be part of the team we have here,” said Egan.

Head coach Trent Robinson was absolutely delighted that the Butcher brothers signing on to be apart of the Roosters long term plans.

“Nat has taken the step up as a leading voice within our group this year which has been great to see,” said Robinson

“With Nat, you know that he will apply himself to everything it does, whether it be football related or in his studies away from the game, and we look forward to seeing his growth continue over the next few years.

“Egan has also been in our system for a while, and he has grabbed the opportunity to play in the NRL this year with both hands. He’s a hard worker and a great character and his best football is still ahead of him, so it’s great to have Egan locked in until at least the end of 2023,” he added.