SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 20: Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett looks on during the round 15 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Bankwest Stadium, on June 20, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Canterbury are understood to have secured the services of Norther Pride forward Josh Stuckey for next season.

According to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, Stuckey will venture south of the Tweed next season in joining the Belmore club.

Stuckey has flourished for the Pride this season, playing 14 matches and recording eight tries to go along with his impressive tackle and running rates.

RELATED: Bulldogs set sights on Broncos forward

Despite the Intrust Cup currently facing an unclear future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs look to have seen enough in the 23-year-old back-rower.

The Canberra native is sure to add plenty of fire-power to Trent Barrett's side for next season, with his forward pack a key area needing attention.

Stuckey will join fellow forward recruits Tevita Pangai Junior and Paul Vaughan among the extensive list of gun recruits for 2022.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 10: Paul Vaughan of the Blues and Dale Finucane of the Blues celebrate after winning game three of the 2019 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

So far the Bulldogs have secured the signings of Storm star Josh Addo-Carr, Penrith duo Matt Burton and Brent Naden, and Dragons fullback Matt Dufty from next year, as well as the aforementioned forward duo.

 