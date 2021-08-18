Canterbury are understood to have secured the services of Norther Pride forward Josh Stuckey for next season.

According to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, Stuckey will venture south of the Tweed next season in joining the Belmore club.

Stuckey has flourished for the Pride this season, playing 14 matches and recording eight tries to go along with his impressive tackle and running rates.

📹 ICYMI: Hear from Josh Stuckey from the Queanbeyan Blues after he was named the @ActewAGL Man of the Match#CRRL19 pic.twitter.com/BTXmtrliED — CRRL (@CanberraRL) April 15, 2019

Despite the Intrust Cup currently facing an unclear future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs look to have seen enough in the 23-year-old back-rower.

The Canberra native is sure to add plenty of fire-power to Trent Barrett's side for next season, with his forward pack a key area needing attention.

Stuckey will join fellow forward recruits Tevita Pangai Junior and Paul Vaughan among the extensive list of gun recruits for 2022.

So far the Bulldogs have secured the signings of Storm star Josh Addo-Carr, Penrith duo Matt Burton and Brent Naden, and Dragons fullback Matt Dufty from next year, as well as the aforementioned forward duo.