LISMORE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 27: Greg Marzhew of the Titans looks on prior to the NRL Trial Match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Oaks Oval on February 27, 2021 in Lismore, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Greg Marzhew has signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the Gold Coast Titans.

The deal will keep the winger locked in at Parkwood until the end of the 2023 season.

 

In six-appearances since his Round 13 debut against the Melbourne Storm, the winger has continued to be a revelation for the club.

The twenty-four year old has averaged an impressive 182-running-metres and five-tries at this point in the season.

However, it was Marzhew's appearance against the Cowboys was arguably his seasons best, after the winger ran an impressive 230-metres and picked up countless powerful carries.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook was particularly happy that the twenty-four year old would continue his NRL journey at the Titans.

“This is a great reward for a guy that has been knocking on the door for an NRL start for a while now" Holbrook told Titans media.

“His power and his explosive running is such an exciting weapon and I know the boys love playing alongside Greg.”

“Greg was patient and has worked on his game and when given the opportunity he has absolutely taken it with both hands."

The Titans will face the Melbourne Storm this Thursday night, without key fullback AJ Brimson.

The side will see son-of-a-gun Jayden Campbell back in the lineup. The 21-year-old offspring of club legend Preston Campbell is set to make his return to the side after recovering from an ankle injury.

 