Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has revealed both Selwyn Cobbo and Ezra Mam are in danger of missing a second game.

The pair were surprise exclusions from Brisbane's side to play the Wests Tigers this weekend.

On Tuesday afternoon, Walters revealed in the Broncos' team release that both players were only expected to miss a single week of action, and he indicated that their injuries were only 'benefiting' from a week off - suggesting that if this week's game was a knockout game, they may have both been named to play.

“Ezra and Selwyn have had scans which showed injuries that will benefit from missing this week's game. We expect both of them to be back next week," Walters said in a club statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Brisbane did, however, confirm the return of four key players for their clash against the Tigers on Saturday evening, with all of Adam Reynolds, Deine Mariner, Brendan Piakura and Payne Haas named to play.

Cobbo and Mam's return to play the Roosters next weekend though has now been thrown into doubt, with Walters admitting both players are still sore, and now doubtful.

“They are still pretty sore (on Friday) so I would say they will be doubtful for next week," Walters told the media on Friday morning after the club's captain's run ahead of Saturday's clash with the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.

“But that's OK, we have great depth here and it opens up some opportunities for other players which is exciting.”

The duo have been replaced for this week's clash by Jock Madden and Corey Oates.

Madden has been playing at halfback in place of the injured Reynolds in recent weeks, so shifts from seven to six this week, while Oates has played across different roles, but lines up on the wing this weekend.

The Broncos currently hold a four-and-three record, and the 2023 grand finalists will be out to cement their top-eight spot this weekend.