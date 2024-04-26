Benji Marshall's rebuild at the Wests Tigers continues to click into overdrive, with confirmation the club have signed Sunia Turuva.

The Fijian flyer has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club that will see him play at least the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons for the joint-venture.

In making the decision, Turuva confirms he will follow teammate Jarome Luai, who confirmed he would make the move to Concord from the start of next season, while also linking up with former Penrith hooker Apisai Koroisau, who has been a Tiger since the start of 2023.

Benji Marshall described Turuva as "electric."

“Sunia is a great signing for us as a club moving forward.” Marshall said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He is a premiership winner and a genuine footy player who also has great versatility.

“He is electric and brings great energy to the field every time he plays. Most of all he is a great person with great values.

“We look forward to welcoming Sunia and his family to the club.”

The Fijian international is unlikely to challenge for the number one jersey currently held by Jahream Bula at the joint-venture, but still elected to head to the Tigers over the St George Illawarra Dragons, who were also believed to have offered him a contract with the potential to fight for the number one jumper.

Instead, Turuva will likely take the spot vacated by Junior Tupou at the end of the year after the Dolphins snared his signing from the start of 2024 some weeks ago.

Turuva, who won the 2023 NRL Dally M Rookie of the Year award, has scored 21 tries in 35 NRL appearances since his debut in 2022, while he also has six Tests for Fiji under his belt at just 21 years of age.