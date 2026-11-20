The Manly Sea Eagles have made plenty of headlines in recent weeks as they look to re-shape their future roster under Kieran Foran.

With senior players being shopped and reported salary cap issues, the biggest storyline to come out of the beginning of the Sea Eagles' preseason has been reports of the club losing Caleb Navale.

The 10-time Fijian international has only played a mere 12 NRL games, but has shown a world of potential and seems the expected option for Jake Trbojevic to hand the baton over as the long-term lock at Manly.

Although plenty of reports have emerged of salary cap issues at Manly and as a result, Navale has been linked to leaving the club following the end of the 2027 season after rejecting an extension offer.

It's left plenty of Manly fans fuming, and asking the questions of where the money is tied up following Jake and Tom Trbojevic starting reduced deals and Daly Cherry-Evans exiting the club.

There has been no official confirmation of his future beyond 2027, and there's every chance Manly can find a way to up their offer and retain the Fijian gun, but as the days go by, it's looking more and more likely of an exit.

Upfront, it seems like a massive fumble from the Sea Eagles' head office.

Despite this, here are some alternative scenarios which could prove not to be too significant of a loss for the club moving into 2028.

If Navale departs the club, the club can turn its attention to forming Kobe Hetherington into the long-term lock on the Northern Beaches.

Hetherington signed on a four-year deal at the club following his breakout season in 2025, helping the Broncos reach premiership glory and playing a major role in the club's title-winning forward pack.

The only Broncos player to feature in all matches for Brisbane in 2025, Hetherington is a hard-nosed forward who gets through plenty of work in the middle either side of the ball and will benefit massively under Foran's full-time guidance.

Hetherington started the first half of the Broncos' 2025 premiership season in the 13 jumper, and amassed over 2100 running metres and 742 tackles for the entire season.

With Jake winding down to the end of his career, if the club can't lock down Navale long-term, Hetherington will have an opportunity to continue his craft as a bullocking lock and has only shown with more time on the field the stronger he gets.

Meanwhile, Manly's clearing of the decks and willingness to shop plenty of senior players could mean they are ready to make a massive play for Harry Grant.

Grant is one of the hottest free agents on the market currently, with reports emerging two weeks ago that Manly are considering a play for the Melbourne star.

If Manly is clearing the decks for Grant, it would change the complexity of their entire side, and the demand for a gun ball-playing lock would then not be as vital.

Manly has lacked a world-class nine since the departure of Apisai Koroisau in 2019, and despite Danny Levi, Lachlan Croker, and Jake Simpkin all supplying quality service, Grant is in a league of his own.

Establishing himself as one of the best players in the league, the Storm star is coming off a brilliant World Cup campaign and can currently field offers from rival clubs for 2028.

The Gold Coast are currently firming as the favourites, but reports also suggest Manly are interested in getting him on the Northern Beaches.

The funds from Navale's rejected contract offer could go towards making a splash for Grant, who would no-doubt only accept a seven-figure salary given his elite stature in the game.

Brandon Wakeham also spent time in the forwards in 2026, switching from his role as dummy half when Simpkin came on for the dummy half duties.

Wakeham surprised many as a ball-playing middle, leading the line speed in defence, putting solid shots on, and acting as a quality link between the middle of the field and the halves on the edges.

Nicolas Lenaz showed plenty of grit in defence when given an opportunity for Manly in 2026, and is expected to go around again after he was spotted on Sea Eagles socials commencing preseason training.

He has all the right traits to develop into a strong, high-work rate lock forward under Foran's hard-edged guidance.

The Sea Eagles also pinched Judah Galuvao from the Panthers system, who is son of former Manly premiership-winner Joe, enjoying title success in 2011.

Penrith had big wraps on him, and the 20-year-old can stamp his presence during preseason to push for an NRL debut in 2027 after signing a train-and-trial deal.

Manly middle pack has undergone a shakeup for 2027, recruiting Toni Mataele, Davvy Moale and rising back rower Kayliss Fatialofa.

They also farewelled middles Nathan Brown, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Flecther Baker in 2026 for Foran's vision.

Although many Sea Eagles' fans' first priority is to keep Navale at Brookvale, there are promising alternatives if an exit is in-bound.