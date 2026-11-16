The 2026 Rugby League World Cup has wrapped up, drawing the curtain on a memorable year for the 13-man code.

The Australian Kangaroos secured their fourth World Cup title in a row, and in every game, they grew with confidence and finesse, ultimately proving to be too strong for the New Zealand Kiwis in a 32-12 final.

Here is a look at Zero Tackle's Team of the Tournament for this year's World Cup.

1. Reece Walsh (Australia)

The Brisbane Broncos fullback stepped up in brilliant fashion when being awarded the first-choice fullback jersey for Australia. Walsh was in everything and always remained a threat when sweeping out the back for the green and gold. World Cup top tryscoring wingers Jack Bostock and Tom Trbojevic were given plenty of elite ball by Walsh all throughout the tournament, and he was unlucky to receive the Golden Boot.

2. Jack Bostock (Australia)

2026 marked a breakout year from Bostock, returning from an ACL and making his Australia and NSW Blues debut in such a short amount of time. With height, skill and speed, Bostock is almost a complete package for a modern-day winger. Finishing at the top of the tournament with nine tries, Bostock has shown he has what it takes to step up onto the international scale and will be Kangaroo selection conversations for the next ten years.

3. Robert Toia (Tonga)

Toia has emerged as one of the best centres in the NRL despite only making his NRL debut last year. Throughout Tonga's campaign, Toia showed his class and ability to fool his opposite centre with footwork, strength and pure athleticism.

4. Casey McLean (New Zealand)

Similar to Toia, McLean showed his worth on the international scale with an incredible World Cup campaign. In five appearances for the black and white this tournament, McLean had nine tries and 11 linebreaks, with an average running metres of a tick under 140 per game. The 20-year-old Penrith star will keep his Kiwis jersey for a long, long time.

5. Jamayne Isaako (New Zealand)

Despite a tough night at the office in the final, Isaako was incredible with his finishes while also being one of the most gifted goal kickers in the game. With a lethal step and athletics to finish in the corner, Isaako shined throughout the World Cup, creating plenty of highlights for his tries and Hazem El Mazri-like goal kicks.

6. Cameron Munster (Australia)

The classy Storm five-eighth had a tough season with the Storm and at State of Oirign level, but boy did he turn it on post-season. Like many of the Kangaroos players, Munster grew as the weeks went by in the tournament and constantly tormented defenders by running the ball and formed an elite combination with Jacob Preston on the edge.

7. Jahrome Hughes (New Zealand)

Hughes was impressive throughout the Kiwis campaign and had the ball on a string for his outside backs. WIth such a powerful forward pack, it made Hughes' job all the easier, giving him time with the ball and constantly threatening with his kicking game.

8. James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand)

Setting the tone to start each match, Fish reconnects with his bash brother Moses Leota to spread nightmares throughout opposition forward packs and set an example as the Kiwis skipper. An incredible leader and made for the international arena.

9. Harry Grant (Australia)

Grant was at his scheming best, and there is a long way between him and the second best hooker in rugby league. With an ability to control the ruck with ease and show deception with elite service, Grant gave his halves plenty of time with quality passing, making sure opposition markers had their hands full trying to figure out what the Storm skipper's next move was.

10. Addin Fonua-Blake (Tonga)

An absolute wrecking ball when he enters the field, Fonua-Blake was damaging throughout Tonga's campaign, averaging 140 metres per game. The Sharks prop came up with a brilliant match-winning try against Samoa, bursting through defence and putting them in the lead.

11. Jacob Preston (Australia)

Preston was brilliant in his first few appearances in the green and gold, and finished the World Cup as one of the standout players in the entire tournament. Preston finished the World Cup with three tries, four-line breaks, and a tackle efficiency of over 95%. He will return to the NRL brimming with confidence after taking his game to the next level in 2026.

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Tonga)

Olaukau'atu brought his NRL form into the representative arena for Tonga. Constantly a threat on the edge and paired sharply with Isaiya Katoa. 2026 marked his best year of footy and established himself as a damaging star and 80-minute leader on the paddock.

13. Francis Manuleleua (Samoa)

Manuleleua has only played a handful of NRL games but was thrust into the Samoa pack and didn't ever look out of place. Massive future awaits the Newcastle star, who gave plenty of pressure against opposition forwards, never taking a backward step in the Samoan jersey. As the starting middle, Manuleleua averaged 160 metres per game in an incredible tournament for the 15 NRL-gamer. After only playing on an edge at clubland, Manuleleua showed his elite versatility across the pack during his Samoa Tests after moving into the middle.

14. Jason Taumalolo (Tonga)

The pioneer of the current strength of rugby league in the Pacific Islands. Taumalolo was at his damaging best for Tonga. The pack leader played his heart out in what is likely to be his last World Cup, helping pass over the baton to some of the young hungry forwards in his footsteps such as Demitric Vaimauga and Leka Halasima.

15. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Australia)

Fa'asuamaleaui led the forward pack for Australia, and following commentary early in the tournament that the Kangaroos middles weren't up to the task, he responded. A big minute prop, Fa'asuamaleaui bent the line every time he took the ball up and registered over 125 metres per game.

16. Salesi Foketi (Tonga)

Foketi burst onto the scene in 2026 with plenty of promise, and there's an argument that he played all through the World Cup out of position. Despite this, he rolled up his sleeves and led Tonga's aggressive defensive line and did everyone in his island nation proud.

17. Caleb Navale (Fiji)

Navale is a future star, and the clear next man up for the lock position after Jake Trbojevic retires if he stays at the Sea Eagles. An 80-minute lock with ball playing and strong leg speed, Navale is growing with more games under his belt after being wiped out in 2026 with an ACL injury. He is another Fijian who is likely to play in three more World Cups for the nation.

18. Tom Dearden (Australia)

Dearden is incredible every time he takes ownership of a representative side. The nimble halfback once again showed his worth for Australia, getting the nod over Sam Walker as the first-choice halfback and didn't disappoint. Every time Dearden gets the chance to step up and deliver, he does.

19. Kalyn Ponga (New Zealand)

The Golden Boot winner had a tough night in the final against Australia, but marked an incredible international window despite breaking his arm. Ponga sits at the top as one of the best players in the world and continues his brilliant form for Newcastle right into his debut Kiwis campaign. In his three appearances, he had two tries, three try assists, three line break assists and nine tackle breaks.