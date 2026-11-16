Former Cronulla Sharks dummy-half Jayden Berrell has found a new rugby league club for the 2027 season, returning to the club where his rugby league journey started.

Berrell joined the Sharks in 2022 and has spent the past five seasons in Cronulla.

He has spent almost every minute at the Sharks playing in the NSW Cup for the Newtown Jets, the Sharks' feeder club.

The Queensland dummy-half was part of the Jets' NSW Cup premiership-winning side in 2024 and made the NSW Cup Team of the Year.

At 29 years old, he made his NRL debut in round 21 against the North Queensland Cowboys and played six more first-grade games in 2025 and 2026 combined, with four of his seven games this season, all from the bench.

In 2026, the Jets, with Berrell as captain, returned to the Grand Final and lost to the Penrith Panthers.

Since joining the Sharks, he has played 93 NSW Cup games and won 60% of his games.

In September, The League Scene reported that Berrell was seeking a return to Queensland.

On November 16, it was announced that he would return to his junior club, the Runaway Bay Seagulls, located on the northern end of the Gold Coast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Runaway Bay Seagulls - Seniors (@runawaybayseagullsrlfc)

Jayden Berrell's road to the NRL started in the colours of the Bay, pulling on the jersey as a junior.

From there, the path wound through the Brisbane Broncos' under-20s pathways, then on to the Norths Devils and Wynnum Manly Seagulls, before landing at the Cronulla Sharks, where he fulfilled his NRL dream.

In 2021, his consistency and class were rewarded with the Petero Civonceva Medal, crowning him the QLD Cup best and fairest.

With Blayke Brailey cemented as the Sharks dummy-half, Berrell has been a backup in recent seasons.

Now, the Sharks will look for a backup as Brailey earned State of Origin call-ups for the NSW Blues this season and Kangaroos honours in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

The Newtown Jets have all of Josh Cook, Kobie Wilson, Penaia Leveleve and Xavier Ndaria on their books.