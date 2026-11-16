The Brisbane Broncos hope to retain Deine Mariner and Xavier Willison as the duo plan to explore the PNG Chiefs facilities and explore their options for 2028 and beyond.

Mariner and Willison were part of the 2025 premiership-winning side and have shown their promising talent in recent seasons.

Willison recently played for the New Zealand Kiwis World Cup side that made the final against Australia.

According to Code Sports, the duo have told the Broncos they plan to begin conversations with the Chiefs and will tour the Chiefs' facilities in Port Moresby next week.

Willison had received multiple offers from the Broncos this year, reportedly verbally agreeing to a $4 million deal in October that would make him the second-highest-paid player behind Reece Walsh.

The Kiwi forward changed management during the season and wants to establish a new deal under his new agent, Ahmad Merhi.

Peter O'Sullivan, the Broncos' new recruitment boss, confirmed to Code Sports that he wants to keep the duo at the club despite exploring options in Port Moresby.

“Xavier and Deine are both off-contract at the end of 2027 and under NRL rules they're entitled to speak with other clubs from November 1 this year,” he told the publication.

“It's no surprise the PNG Chiefs are talking to quality players, and the boys have been open with us about the visit.

“Our position hasn't changed. Xavier and Deine are premiership players who came through the Broncos system, and we want them in a Brisbane jersey for a long time.

“We're in ongoing discussions with both players and their management, and we'll keep those conversations private.”

Deine Mariner had a season rocked by an extreme case of acute compartment syndrome in his right thigh in May.

He experienced five procedures, the majority of them being emergency surgeries to save his leg.

The 23-year-old returned in round 18 against the Sharks, two months after his initial cork injury in round 9.

Brisbane also wants to retain Brendan Piakura despite his concussion history in recent seasons, with O'Sullivan rating the back-rower highly as Jordan Riki is likely to leave the club after the 2027 season.

The Broncos are desperate to keep Willison after losing Payne Haas to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

For the Chiefs, signing Willison would be significant as they hope to build a strong forward pack for their inaugural season.

Willison is only 24, and if the Chiefs can convince him to leave the Broncos, where the club have planned to centre its forward pack around the Kiwi representative, it leaves the Queensland-based club with a big gap to fill, despite signing Mitchell Barnett from the New Zealand Warriors.

Papua New Guinea have only signed Matty Lees, Hudson Young and Connor Watson to their forward pack, with reports of interest in Ben Talty and Jack Williams.

Mariner was the top try scorer in the 2025 finals, and has versatility in the centres and wing.

This would allow the Chiefs to explore different backline combinations with other Chiefs players, Joseph Manu, Brian To'o, Zac Lomax and Zac Laybutt.