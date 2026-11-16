Melbourne Storm have confirmed former prop Tui Kamikamica will remain at the club beyond his playing career, joining their pathways program as a coach for the 2026/2027 season.

The appointment will see the 32-year-old continue his career in Melbourne after being forced into retirement in August following a serious health scare earlier this year.

Kamikamica announced his retirement from rugby league after suffering a stroke in March, which later required him to undergo heart and brain surgery.

The Fijian international's playing career therefor came to an unfortunate end, having made 142 appearances for the Storm and established himself as a key member of the club's forward pack.

However, his experience will now be put to use developing the next generation of talent coming through Melbourne's pathways system.

Having been part of two premiership-winning squads and featured in a further two grand finals during his time at the club, Kamikamica brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new coaching position.

His understanding of the club's culture, standards and expectations will make him a valuable addition to the pathways program as he begins the next chapter of his rugby league career.