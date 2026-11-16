The conclusion of the World Cup brings to an and a wonderful month and a bit of international rugby league, and brings about the off-season.

The coming months are going to be tough on us all, as we look to other sports, and family, to fill the void.

Before we fall into a summer sulk though, we look back at the World Cup final, the World Cup itself and a few other items hitting headlines.

Here are 20 thoughts from the World Cup final and beyond.

1. Just want to start with an apology to the great Kevin Walters. I thought the Kangaroos entered the tournament with struggles ahead due to their coach. Turns out he picked the right players and had them peaking at the right end of the tournament. In the end, they won the final with relative ease, against quality opposition.

2. I posted on social media on Sunday night that Australia entered the World Cup having named their weakest squad in years, with a coach who I believed didn't deserve his spot, without the Dally M medalist and having largely ignored the Clive Churchill Medalist, without having a week-to-week winger and only having used three subs. Yet they lapped the best Kiwi side I can remember being named, in a canter. Scary!

3. Jack Bostock entered the World Cup as a very good player. He emerges as a genuine megastar of the game. What an incredible campaign from the winger turn centre turn winger. His (Bo)tock has risen more than any other player over the past week weeks.

4. As good as Jack Bostock was though, for mine, Reece Walsh was the undoubted Player of the Tournament. His 2026 season was ok to good but his World Cup was near perfect. Forget the odd knock-on that people will cherry pick, he was blistering and brought a passion back to the jersey that had been gone.

5. A quick Team of the Tournament, with not a whole lot of thought: Walsh, Bostock, McLean, Toia, Trbojevic, Munster, Fonua-Blake, Grant, Tapine, Preston, Manuleleua, Yeo. Let us know your team in the comments.

6. The gap between Harry Grant and any other, eligible, number nine is so massive right now. The second best hooker in the world was sitting in the stands, in a Kangaroos polo, on Sunday night. The work Grant put in over the past two weeks shows that Australia has such a massive advantage when it comes to the player who touches the ball more than anyone else on the field.

7. Cam Munster had a down season by his incredible standards. There were calls to overlook him for the World Cup entirely. Over the past two weeks, I had him as Man of the Match twice. He was breathtaking in the two biggest games of his season, the World Cup semi-final and World Cup final. Never count out a champion.

8. Speaking to a few mates at work from New Zealand, the general feeling is that the Kiwis put so much into the pre-game that their minds just weren't on the job first up. To send the kick off out on the full then concede on the next set, in a World Cup final, puts you on such a near impossible back foot. Once the Roos got the lead, it was game over.

9. The Kiwi trainer running from Jacob Preston is one of the funniest things I have ever seen. Less funny is the fact that it could very well have cost the Kangaroos a try. These trainers need to stay off the field except when tending to injured players, away from the play.

10. Dane Gagai is an undoubted legend, but was he really the best option at right centre for the Kiwis? Bradman Best had him on toast. To be fair, Best always walks his opponent in the biggest games but Gagai looked 40 out there against his former club mate.

11. James Tedesco retiring from international league is a moment that will largely be lost from Sunday night but I'm so glad he got on for the final moments of the final. What a magnificent career for the team he once captained.

12. On the woman's side of the draw, you could name a second Jillaroos 13 (or even 17) that would have gone through that tournament undefeated. The gap in talent, and depth of talent, between Australia and the rest of the world is cavernous.

13. With the World Cup having wrapped up, we can now move onto 2028 contracts and potential player movements. Expect negotiations to ramp up big time now that rep footy is behind us. A few player agents are set for a busy few weeks.

14. It is great to see the Titans not just allow Cooper Bai to exit for the Storm a year early. Reports indicate they'll sit Bai in QLD Cup if the Storm are unable to make an early switch worth their while. Good to see the Titans getting serious. Sit him in QLD Cup, send a message that the club is no longer a layover destination.

15. This actually strengthened my dislike for players using the bargaining chip of "oh well, I'm going there next year anyway" to try and move clubs early. Honour your contract or push your future team to make an early swap.

16. Bronson Xerri's comments about not giving his Bulldogs stint "his all" are something his manager should have advised against. A simple mention of the Dogs stint not working out like he'd hoped would have landed much better. Dogs fans can rightly be angry, especially considering their side welcomed Xerri back into the sport following his long-term suspension.

17. How stupid in the Golden Boot award, just quietly? On the ridiculous set of rules they set, Kalyn Ponga winning made sense. He shredded the Kangaroos and the Samoans in his (almost) two games. Made sense. Awarding the thing to Ponga before the World Cup final though is downright stupid. Just scrap it if you can't get it right.

18. Huge news at Redfern as Taane Milne is back for the Bunnies. Anyone who hasn't yet read the comments on Facebook and Twitter on the post announcing the signing, please do yourself a favour. Hilarious. Makes zero sense!

19. Zac Laybutt signing for the PNG Chiefs brings their PNG representatives to two. Laybutt is young, can represent the country internationally and is young. Good signing.

20. I can't believe that a team that hasn't been announced yet is talking about trying to land Wayne Bennett as their inaugural coach. He'll be 80 by the time the hypothetical Ipswich side comes in. Time to move on and look for a younger option, even in theory.