The Kangaroos and Kiwis will square off for the Rugby League World Cup on Sunday evening in Brisbane.

You can follow all the action in Zero Tackle's live blog, with scores, updates and commentary. Kick-off at Suncorp Stadium is scheduled for 7:35pm (AEDT) - 6:35pm (local time).

Australia, looking for yet another trophy in rugby league's global tournament, went through the group stage undefeated before hammering Samoa last Sunday in the semi-final.

New Zealand, on the other hand, lost the tournament opener to Australia but could have claimed to be the better team, before going past the Cook Islands and Fiji, and then beating Tonga comprehensively in their Newcastle semi-final last week.

Scroll down for live commentary of the game. This blog will automatically refresh every two minutes.

For live stats and scores, you can check out our match centre.

Kangaroos WON BY 20 POINTS Suncorp Stadium AUS 32 FT 12 NZL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

FULLTIME - Australia 34 - New Zealand 12

That'll be that. Australia cruise to victory, and their fourth straight World Cup.

Scrappy at times, but they were the better team by the length of the straight tonight. New Zealand just made way too many errors throughout the contest.

It started early, and New Zealand are far better than what they just showed.

Thanks for joining us here on Zero Tackle and stick around for all the analysis and fall out.

78' - Australia 32 - New Zealand 12 - CONVERSION MISSED, CAMERON MUNSTER

No good from Munster.

78' - Australia 32 - New Zealand 12 - TRY AUSTRALIA, JACK BOSTOCK

One last try for the Aussies. Too good tonight. They swing it left, through Munster and Best who then theows a ridiculous flick pass to Bostock.

74' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 12

Ah this is a nice touch. James Tedesco thrown in to the action for the final minutes. Probably his last Test.

68' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 12

New Zealand swing it left after their forwards get on a roll, but Ponga's pass to Nikora is put down. Normal service resumes.

67' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 12 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, JAMAYNE ISAAKO

Isaako slots it.

66' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 10 - TRY NEW ZEALAND, ISAIAH PAPALI'I

New Zealand finally have a second try. Bunker will need to review again, but don't think there is too much wrong with this. The Kiwis shuffle left, Nikorima rolls it in behind with a grubber and Papali'i runs through to score.

63' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 6

Australia just too good here. Big bomb, Bostock bats it back, Grant grubbers through and that forces another repeat set.

62' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 6

The air starting to go out of the balloon here. Few chances for New Zealand, and they struggle to make any of them count, as has been the case all night.

57' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 6

And New Zealand are over. They use this penalty to march up the field, throw a bomb up and Mulitalo is brilliant in the air to score.

But oh no. It's under review. And yes, Mulitalo has knocked on in the air.

56' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 6

Sets each way here as New Zealand try to throw it around, then Grant gives away a penalty to let the Kiwis out of their own end.

53' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 6

New Zealand finally getting a bit of luck. They win the ball back off a short drop out, then go down the park and off a high kick, Australia are ruled to be in an offside position.

That is a bad decision from Grant Atkins. All Mulitalo. Captain's challenge wins the ball back for the Kangaroos.

52' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 6

Casey McLean is out with a failed head injury assessment here.

51' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 6

Australia can land a death blow right here. The set is scratchy again, as plenty have been, then they go aerial for Bostock. He gets a hand to it but bats it back and New Zealand will be forced in to another drop out.

50' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 6

Oh New Zealand. Stacey Jones might as well leave the ground. Australia all over them, New Zealand grab the ball off their own line and then drop it cold again.

44' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 6 - CONVERSION MISSED, CAMERONM MUNSTER

Munster misses to the left.

43' - Australia 28 - New Zealand 6 - TRY AUSTRALIA, TOM TRBOJEVIC

Australia rapidly running away to the trophy here. They go back to the right and Walsh breaks a tackle, steps around Mulitalo, then finds Trbojevic who is over for another.

42' - Australia 24 - New Zealand 6

Australia shuffling the ball side to side, and it all looks a bit scratchy. Last play it is from the right now, and Munster kicks for Bostock. He can't quite get there, and the ball is off Gagai. Another set for Australia.

41' - Australia 24 - New Zealand 6

New Zealand very clearly must score first in the second half, but their errors follow them out of the break. Erin Clark drops it about 35 ouit from his own line.

40' - Australia 24 - New Zealand 6

Teams back for the second half. Australia to kick-off.

HALFTIME - Australia 24 - New Zealand 6

The last minute of the first half then and Australia with the ball. They get to halfway and swing it left on the last. Walsh finds space, hits Bostock and his grubber comes to nothing.

A dominant first half for Australia. New Zealand really struggled with errors and discipline, and this is a long, long way back.

Back in 15 for the second half.

39' - Australia 24 - New Zealand 6 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, CAMERON MUNSTER

Munster slots it over again. Long way back for the Kiwis.

38' - Australia 22 - New Zealand 6 - TRY AUSTRALIA, LIAM MARTIN

New Zealand give it up again in a one-on-one, and Jacob Preston almost bowls the trainer over trying to get to the line - hilarious, genuinely. The trainer bolting out of the way.

Anyway, Australia make New Zealand suffer again. They swing it right and Liam Martin crashes over.

Getting away from the Kiwis now.

37' - Australia 18 - New Zealand 6

Bang. What a tackle. Australia made a break up the middle but didn't have support, then quickly go right through Dearden and Mulitalo makes a cracking tackle to force an error.

36' - Australia 18 - New Zealand 6

New Zealand get back on to the attack after a successful captain's challenge - Bradman Best touched a ball on the way down from a kick after being ruled not to.

But the Kiwis' set is bizarre, and finishes with a meek surrender as Clark takes the last about 5 out and in the middle.

33' - Australia 18 - New Zealand 6 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, CAMERON MUNSTER

Munster slots it.

32' - Australia 16 - New Zealand 6 - TRY AUSTRALIA, BRADMAN BEST

That wasn't looking good for Australia through the middle, but then they fire out to the left and New Zealand are caught outnumbered. Lovely ball to Best who steps back inside and runs through to score.

31' - Australia 12 - New Zealand 6

Australia go left, ball goes to ground, Hughes charges away with the footy and Bradman Best chases him down with a huge tackle forcing an error.

30' - Australia 12 - New Zealand 6

Short drop out. Doesn't go ten. Australia to attack again.

29' - Australia 12 - New Zealand 6

Australia look a bit scratchy themselves but will get a repeat set. I don't even know how to describe that. Preston grubbered it through the line, got a second toe poke on it, then Munster did the same and New Zealand clean up for a drop out.

28' - Australia 12 - New Zealand 6

New Zealand drop it coming out of trouble here. More pressure for the Kiwis.

27' - Australia 12 - New Zealand 6

Walsh. Does everything but score here. Runs left, looks dangerous, shows it, and holds it himself, dropping the ball in a two-man tackle. Good defence from Hughes.

26' - Australia 12 - New Zealand 6

Australia go back on to the attack again here - a kick on the last is challenged by Trbojevic, and knocked on by Ponga.

24' - Australia 12 - New Zealand 6 - PENALTY GOAL AUSTRALIA, CAMERON MUNSTER

Munster slots it.

23' - Australia 10 - New Zealand 6

New Zealand a solid set, Australia a solid set, but then New Zealand's discipline lets them down. Escort chasing a kick. Penalty Australia.

And, they will take the shot at penalty goal. Not sure about this. Gets the lead to six, but Australia have looked like scoring every time down the park.

22' - Australia 10 - New Zealand 6

The Kangaroos up to halfway here as Murray and Carrigan come in to the ground. Dearden bombs from halfway in the set after points and Isaako does a good job.

20' - Australia 10 - New Zealand 6 - CONVERSION MISSED, CAMERON MUNSTER

No good for Munster.

19' - Australia 10 - New Zealand 6 - TRY AUSTRALIA, JACK BOSTOCK

Australia score, and who else? Who else could it be? It's Bostock again, over untouched. They went left, got a quick play the ball and Walsh went in to acting half to get it further left quickly to Best who hits Bostock.

18' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 6

Australia in space from range on the right. Ponga knocks down the last pass from Trbojevic to Dearden, saving a try. The ball then thuds into Papali'i in an offside position. Penalty Australia 30 out.

18' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 6

The New Zealanders now give away a penalty for a strip. Wasn't called that way originally, but the captain's challenge is called in for a pretty simple overrule.

17' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 6

Well, that ends that. Marshall-King comes up with a forward pass out of the ruck. It's rather bad.

15' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 6

The Kiwis get a penalty to get out of their own end, and then are full of running again. Hughes bombs from 20 out on the last, and Mulitalo challenges Trbojevic who knocks on in goal.

New Zealand with another set at the line.

14' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 6 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, JAMAYNE ISAAKO

All square.

12' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 4 - TRY NEW ZEALAND, CASEY MCLEAN

New Zealand continue to build pressure and really need to find points here - which they will. It's very scratchy, but they go from right to left, through multiple sets of hands and Casey McLean eventually runs through a gap to score.

New Zealand on the board and that will settle some nerves after a shaky sart.

10' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 0

A great offload from Tapine here gets New Zealand on the attack, and a kick in the air with a knock on in the contest wins them another set.

9' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 0

Australia now with time and space, making all the running. There looked to be a hit off the ball not picked up by the referee, so it goes to the last and Dearden throws up an awful kick on the last that gives away seven tackles.

8' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 0

Bostock again! Australia put a ick up on the last and Bostock comes up with a one-on-one strip this time. He has been enormous so far.

7' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 0

Bostock saves the day. Fa'asuamaleaui made a great tackle on the left, then he flies on the right to pluck a kick out of the air.

6' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 0

A set each way, then New Zealand win a repeat set. They will have a chance to attack right here.

3' - Australia 6 - New Zealand 0 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, CAMERON MUNSTER

Munster slots it over and it's a dream start for Australia.

2' - Australia 4 - New Zealand 0 - TRY AUSTRALIA, LIAM MARTIN

Australia with the first chance to attack. They go to the right and a short ball for Martin, but Nikorima a great tackle. Tino takes it to the line on the fifth, and they go back across the ruck. Grant hits Martin and he is over.

He had to wrestle to get that down, but it appears he has. Try on-field is the call.

1' - Australia 0 - New Zealand 0

What an awful start for New Zealand. The kick-off goes out on the full. Isaako, deary me.

0' - Australia 0 - New Zealand 0

New Zealand to kick-off.

7:40pm (AEDT)

Haka done. Quick warm up and then it's go time in the final.

7:38pm (AEDT)

Anthems done. Time for the haka.

7:32pm (AEDT)

The teams are on the way out in Brisbane.

7:20pm (AEDT)

The match ball has been delivered, and so has the trophy - Darren Lockyer and Mark Graham were on that one.

7:04pm (AEDT)

In other news away from the World Cup, the NRL have confirmed Magic Round fixtures will be announced at 8:45am tomorrow morning. The full draw is anticipated at the end of this week.

7:03pm (AEDT)

Big crowd expected in at Suncorp Stadium for what is the final game of the year.

6:58pm (AEDT)

What does make the game somehwat hard to read is the fact neither team have had a really stern challenge since the opener. Australia were pushed hard by Fiji of course, and both Samoa and Tonga put up respectable opposition last weekend, but neither actually got that close to causing an upset.

6:50pm (AEDT)

Well, when these teams met earlier in the tournament, New Zealand were arguably the better team, but fell short owing to some Reece Walsh and Jack Bostock brilliance.

You suspect Australia will need to play a lot better tonight to be a chance.

6:42pm (AEDT)

The final teams are in for this evening too. Patrick Carrigan is benched for Australia, with Keaon Koloamatangi to start at prop. Latrell Mitchell is replaced on the bench by James Tedesco as well. For New Zealand, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad replaces Keano Kini on the bench.

6:38pm (AEDT)

Earlier, the Jillaroos won yet another women's World Cup - their fourth in a row - where they defeated New Zealand 34 points to 10 in the final.

6:35pm (AEDT)

It's a warm afternoon and evening in Brisbane, with the temperature currently reading 27 degrees. It is overcast and quite humid, but the temperature is due to drop a little after kick-off.

6:30pm (AEDT)

Hello, good evening and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup final in Brisbane. Australia to go for yet another trophy, and New Zealand pushing for their first since 2008.

Australia have won the last three, beating New Zealand in the 2013 final, while New Zealand's last win came at this venue in 2008 against the Kangaroos.