Australian Kangaroos will be without strike weapon Latrell Mitchell in the World Cup final after the South Sydney superstar was ruled out with illness.

Mitchell dropped out of the side, which will see Kevin Walters elevate James Tedesco to the six-man interchange bench.

Mitchell played in the centres in the opening World Cup clash against the New Zealand Kiwis, which set the benchmark with one of the most entertaining games in 2026.

Mitchell's illness will call time on his World Cup journey for this year after not featuring following the opening match against New Zealand.

With a luxury of talent to choose from, Walters has opted to keep Reece Walsh in the fullback jersey after scintillating form throughout the tournament.

Walsh will come up against Kiwis fullback Kalyn Ponga once again, which is shaping up as a mouth-watering individual battle between two of the best players at the top of their games.

Walters has also stuck with Tom Dearden as the chief playmaker, keeping Sam Walker on the interchange bench as a back-up plan for the green and gold.

“We've made some tough calls. I would happily play Sam as well; I've just got to (pick one player there), and Tommy was the man to get the nod and he grabbed his chance,” Walters said on Saturday.

“We've still got Sam on the bench, so if we need some flare or something that's required in the game we've got him parked there, so it's a good luxury to have.”

He will partner Cameron Munster in the halves, who is growing with each game he takes on during the tournament and was front and centre in the Kangaroos demolition of Samoa last week.