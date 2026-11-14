The Sydney Roosters will take part in an intriguing initiative in the United States of America next week, with former players Mark Nawaqanitawase and Spencer Leniu travelling with Sam Walker across the Pacific Ocean.

Fresh after winning the NRL premiership, the tri-colours are looking to get involved in the Project Blue community initiative in Los Angeles, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting the club will send the three players away to the States to get involved in the streets of Compton.

Project Blues also has backing from USA sporting giants LA Rams and the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's no surprise the Roosters are getting involved, with the club making a big push into the American market while also owning the LA Roosters rugby league franchise on America's West Coast.

Nawaqanitawase has been given the green light to travel from his current club in Japanese rugby, while in-bound Parramatta forward Leniu has also been given the all-clear.

Meanwhile, Walker will make the trip to California despite his immediate future in Bondi becoming increasingly uncertain as the weeks go by.

“The players will head straight to St Albert the Great Middle School in Compton, where they will attend the school assembly, walk the classroom corridors and then years six to eight get to spend the rest of the morning attending the rugby league clinic,” Roosters CEO Joe Kelly told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The kids will be meeting the premiership players and also getting photos with the premiership trophy before they break at lunchtime for their Thanksgiving holiday week.

“We are also looking to take a tour of one of LAPD's local police stations in the Compton district.”

The groundbreaking move by the club will see them strengthen their international ties as the NRL begins to ramp up the heat for its plans to expand the code across America and Asia.

The Roosters are reportedly keen to take part in a bold fixture in Japan to kick off the 2028 NRL season, with it being tipped that the current premiers will take on Queensland powerhouse club the Brisbane Broncos.