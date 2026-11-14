The quality of fullbacks in the NRL has never been higher.
Right now we are in a special age as fullbacks are routinely worth every cent of their million dollar a year contracts.
Post finals is always a time to look back on the year that was. Each year we present our positional rankings.
Here are the top 10 NRL fullbacks from season 2026:
10. Tom Trbojevic
If Tom Trbojevic had played more games, he would be much higher on this list. He was on track for something special but unfortunately injuries have caught up with him.
In 14 games this year for Manly, two of which ended very early, he produced eight tries, 14 try assists, 11 line breaks, 46 tackle breaks and averaged 166 run metres per game.
Manly were a completely different side when their ace fullback was on board. Without those early exits, he would have averaged 200 metres per game.
If the competition was 4 rounds longer, could have been some real upswings for Ponga and Fa’alongo. But very fair assessment overall
WIll Kennedy WTF!!!! shouldnt even be in the top 17
If Taine Taupiki is reduced to considering Super League, the Cowboys should snap him up as a replacement for their vacant #1.
If the guys were rated on value for money, Kennedy would be top of the list.