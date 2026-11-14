The Canberra Raiders are understood to have floated a shock swap deal that would see Liam Martin join the club, with Hudson Young heading in the opposite direction to the Penrith Panthers.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Raiders have suggested the possibility of a player swap, which would see the two representative forwards exchange clubs ahead of the 2027 NRL season.

However, the proposal is understood to be complicated by Young's recent injury setback, with the Canberra forward still working his way back from a ruptured Achilles suffered in July.

His current fitness remains unclear, potentially creating another hurdle in negotiations as the Panthers weigh up the prospect of bringing him into their forward pack.

Young is also understood to have been unable to make contact with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart in recent days as he attempts to clear the air over his future at the club.

The 28-year-old is expected to return to training with Canberra this week, although questions remain over the stability of his future in the nations capital.

Meanwhile, Stuart has reportedly made contact with Martin, while Raiders chief executive Don Furner was spotted speaking with the Penrith forward's agent, Allan Gainey, at a News Corp event on Friday.

Martin remains contracted to the Panthers in 2027, and despite hitting the open market on November 1, Zero Tackle understands that Martin's preference is to remain at the Panthers for 2028 and beyond.

The proposed swap would also offer an interesting short-term arrangement for Young, who is expected to join the PNG Chiefs in 2028 on a lucrative million-dollar deal.

A move to Penrith would therefore see him spend just one season with the Panthers before heading to the expansion club, provided the reported proposal eventuates.

If these reports eventuate, it would mark itself one of the biggest players swaps in NRL history.