The Gold Coast Titans have made their position clear on Cooper Bai's proposed early release, with coach Josh Hannay insisting Melbourne Storm must offer a player in return if they want the young forward a year ahead of schedule.

Bai is contracted to the Titans for the 2027 season and has recently agreed to join the Storm from 2028 on a three-year deal.

However, both Bai and Melbourne are understood to be keen to bring that move forward by 12 months, putting the two clubs at odds over how an early release could be negotiated.

The Daily Telegraph have revealed that the Titans have ruled out accepting a transfer fee for the 20-year-old, instead demanding a player who can immediately strengthen their forward pack.

Hannay confirmed the club would only consider a deal that directly benefits the Gold Coast, with The Daily Telegraph also reporting the Titans could send Bai to the Queensland Cup for the 2027 season rather than select him in first grade if he remains at the club.

Titans decision to drop the rookie would be enormous, with the young gun having been a key part of the forward pack in 2026. Bai interchanged between starting at lock and coming off the bench in his 23 appearances this year, scoring two tries, making 13 tackle breaks and holding a tackle efficiency of over 90%.

“We're not interested in money or a transfer fee,” Hannay told The Daily Telegraph.

“There's been no further movement (on releasing Bai) since the announcement was made about him going to Melbourne.

“We have heard nothing from his management and we've had no inquiries. Whatever happens, all I will say is we aren't going to accept something that isn't in our best interests.

“If he's not here (in 2027), then we want to be getting a player in return from Melbourne that makes us a better team for round 1.

“If anything happens, it will be to our benefit.”

The Titans had previously been willing to consider a player swap involving Queensland representative Trent Loiero or Alec MacDonald, although the Storm are understood to be reluctant to part with either forward.

While Bai's departure represents the loss of a promising young middle forward, Hannay insisted he was not particularly disappointed by the decision, pointing to the club's recent retention success.

“Not really. It's the industry. Players come and go," he said.

“Cooper is a solid young forward and we have just retained Bodhi Sharpley, who I believed established himself as the best young middle forward at this club this year.

“For me, it was paramount that we retained Bodhi and we have managed to do that. You will keep some and lose some and the reality is, we had lost Cooper 12 months ago to the Storm.

“We talked him around and he stayed for another year.

“This time when the news came, we made no attempt to try and change his mind, we were quite content for the deal to be done.”

The Titans' confidence in their emerging talent has also been strengthened by securing highly rated halfback Zane Harrison until the end of the 2029 season.

Harrison is considered one of the club's most promising young prospects, with Hannay identifying his retention as a significant priority.

“We have some cracking kids coming through. Zane Harrison is one of those,” he said.

“It was pivotal we kept him and we did it.”

With Bai's 2028 arrival at Melbourne already confirmed, the immediate question remains whether the Storm are prepared to part with a player to secure his services early or whether the forward will see out the final year of his Titans contract.

And if he is forced to remain in the Gold Coast, will he see a first grade game in 2027?