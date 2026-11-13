Parramatta Eels winger Josh Addo-Carr will be on the lookout for a new club come the 2028 NRL season, and while he has another year to run in blue and gold, his future is one that could well still remain in the NRL.
Addo-Carr, despite being cleared of any wrongdoing in his most recent off-field incident by a negative B sample, has been told by the Eels he won't be re-signed beyond the end of 2027.
The club made that official earlier this week, and now, he will begin his search to remain in the NRL - potentially even with an early release for 2027.
It has been theorised in some circles that the only way he remains a rugby league player is by heading to the English Super League, but there are plenty of clubs in need of experienced outside backs who know how to score tries.
If there is something Addo-Carr is very good at, it's scoring tries. He has 167 in 224 games, and at 31, still has some good years left in the legs.
His 2026 record, 8 tries in 23 games, was well below his best, but it came as part of a very poor Eels side. He had 19 tries the year before, and his debut year, where he only played 9 games, was the only other time in his career where he has been limited to single digit tries.
That makes him a consistent force at finding the tryline, and he still has plenty of value in the competition.
Whether it's for 2027 or 2028, here are the six clubs who could be interested in having the conversation.
6. Brisbane Broncos
The Broncos have big questions over their backline moving into the next couple of seasons.
You could argue they are more in the centres than on the wings, but the jury is out on both Deine Mariner and Josiah Karapani, while other young talent, led by Phillip Coates and Antonio Verhoeven, are yet to properly prove themselves at first-grade level.
At any rate, Dane Gagai will almost certainly retire at the end of 2027, and it could well be that either Mariner or Karapani head in to the centres to fill that spot, opening a vacancy on the wing.
That means Addo-Carr, a try-scoring machine who could do well getting out of the limelight of Sydney, could fit in well on the wing for Brisbane.
The Broncos have a tight salary cap, and if they are looking for ability and experience, they will get Addo-Carr cheap enough,