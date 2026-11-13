Parramatta Eels winger Josh Addo-Carr will be on the lookout for a new club come the 2028 NRL season, and while he has another year to run in blue and gold, his future is one that could well still remain in the NRL.

Addo-Carr, despite being cleared of any wrongdoing in his most recent off-field incident by a negative B sample, has been told by the Eels he won't be re-signed beyond the end of 2027.

The club made that official earlier this week, and now, he will begin his search to remain in the NRL - potentially even with an early release for 2027.

It has been theorised in some circles that the only way he remains a rugby league player is by heading to the English Super League, but there are plenty of clubs in need of experienced outside backs who know how to score tries.

If there is something Addo-Carr is very good at, it's scoring tries. He has 167 in 224 games, and at 31, still has some good years left in the legs.

His 2026 record, 8 tries in 23 games, was well below his best, but it came as part of a very poor Eels side. He had 19 tries the year before, and his debut year, where he only played 9 games, was the only other time in his career where he has been limited to single digit tries.

That makes him a consistent force at finding the tryline, and he still has plenty of value in the competition.

Whether it's for 2027 or 2028, here are the six clubs who could be interested in having the conversation.