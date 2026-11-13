The PNG Chiefs have confirmed another local acquisition, with Nixon Putt confirming a development contract for 2028.

He joins Finley Glare, Gairo Voro and Morea Morea as the development players locked up for the Chiefs in 2028, with all four playing for the national team during the recent Rugby League World Cup, and set to be eligible for selection under NRL rules come the club's first game.

Development players used to be blocked from playing until Round 12, but are now able to play from Round 1.

All four players could yet also be considered for promotion to the NRL top 30 should they have strong pre-seasons, with teams only needing 24 players signed by November 1 the year before, and 28 by the time Round 1 rolls around.

Putt's signing has been praised heavily by director of football Michael Chammas.

“We're pleased to be able to bring Nixon into our football program, and we believe his experience and talent will be of great benefit for the team,” said PNG Chiefs General Manager – Football Michael Chammas.

“Nixon can help become a leader for the next generation of Papua New Guinean rugby players and we're looking forward to seeing him return home – first with the PNG Hunters in 2027 and then with the PNG Chiefs in 2028.”

Putt has never played an NRL game, but has over 150 appearances in reserve grade and in England, where he spent time with the Castleford Tigers in 2024.

He has otherwise been at the Central Queensland Capras since 2021, and was a member of the PNG Hunters QLD Cup side in 2017 and 2018.

A veteran of 17 Tests for The Kumuls, Putt, a versatile forward who can also play in the centres played 18 games in the second just gone for the Capras, scoring four tries and running for an exceptional 161 metres per game, which included an eight-tackle bust, 203-metre performance against the Hunters back in Round 1.

He also ran for more than 200 metres in Round 18 against Tweed Heads, Round 19 against the Brisbane Tigers, and in games against Redcliffe and Ipswich during the finals series.

“Nixon has shown that he is capable of performing at the highest level and I'm looking forward to working with him in 2028,” PNG Chiefs NRL Coach Willie Peters added.

“He competes strongly, works hard for his teammates and has the experience to know what is required in a professional environment. I'm excited to welcome him and his family officially to our club in 2028.”

Putt is set to spend 2027 with the Capras before linking up with the Chiefs.