The South Sydney Rabbitohs have secured their future talent pipeline, extending their elite pathways partnership with one of Queensland's most successful rugby league nurseries.

The Rabbitohs have confirmed a two-year extension with Keebra Park State High School, keeping the affiliation in place until the end of 2028.

The partnership was first established at the end of 2023, with the south-east Queensland public school having produced some of the game's most prestigious NRL talent.

As part of the agreement, the Rabbitohs logo will continue to feature on Academy apparel, while the club will provide regular visits from its pathways staff, access to Elite Pathways and Player Development resources, and professional development opportunities for Academy coaches and staff.

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly praised the success of the relationship so far, highlighting the school's long-standing contribution to rugby league.

"Keebra Park State High School has a proud Rugby League tradition and a reputation for developing quality young players and people,” said Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly.

“The first three years of the partnership have been a tremendous success, and we are looking forward to continue growing the strength of the relationship with Keebra Park and opening pathways for talented players to achieve their dreams of reaching the NRL.

“We are fortunate enough to have a number of Keebra graduates in our squad – with Payne Haas, David Fifita and Jai Arrow all having studied there. Hopefully they will be joined by more players from Keebra Park State High School in future years.”

Keebra Park Rugby League Academy Head of Department Peter Norman also welcomed the extension, pointing to the shared values between the two organisations.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for another two years.

“Both organisations share a rich history of success in Rugby League and have strongly aligned values.

“The way Blake and the entire club continue to support Keebra Park Old Boy, Jai Arrow, throughout his battle with MND demonstrates how much they care for their people.

“Our relationship has grown from strength-to-strength across the first three years and we look forward to seeing this continue to flourish well into the future.”