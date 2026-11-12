Manly Sea Eagles have added two promising young talents to their ranks, with Judah Galuvao and Brenton Baira hoping to follow in their fathers' footsteps and carve out careers in the NRL.

The pair will have the opportunity to impress during the pre-season as they look to earn a longer-term place within Kieran Foran's squad ahead of the 2027 NRL season.

Galuvao arrives from the Penrith Panthers, where the 20-year-old forward enjoyed a successful season in the club's junior pathways system.

The son of former Panthers premiership-winning second-rower Joe Galuvao, the young forward captained Penrith's Jersey Flegg side to victory this year before making his NSW Cup debut in Round 18.

He went on to make two appearances at NSW Cup level, both coming off the interchange bench.

Galuvao had also been closing in on a potential move to the Perth Bears before joining Manly's training squad.

Meanwhile, Baira makes the move from the Ipswich Jets, bringing versatility and plenty of attacking potential to the Sea Eagles' outside-back stocks.

The 24-year-old is the son of former Canberra Raiders winger Royston Lightning and has experience across fullback, wing and centre throughout his career.

Baira featured in 21 Queensland Cup matches this season, producing an impressive attacking return with 12 tries, 52 goals and six try assists.

Known for his pace, he will now get the opportunity to test himself in an NRL environment as he looks to push his case for a contract at Brookvale.

Both players will be hoping to make the most of their train and trial opportunities, with pre-season providing an important chance to impress the Manly coaching staff.