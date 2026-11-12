Jason Taumalolo has been inducted into the newly established International Rugby League (IRL) Hall of Legends, becoming one of its inaugural members and the only current international player to receive the honour.

The North Queensland Cowboys forward is among 26 male players from the post-1954 era to be recognised, alongside 10 players from the pre-1954 era and six greats of the women's game.

Taumalolo's induction on Thursday evening officially recognises his contribution to international rugby league, with his decision to switch allegiance from New Zealand to Tonga ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup widely regarded as a defining moment for the international game.

Having previously represented the Kiwis, the forward's decision to commit to Tonga helped transform the international landscape, inspiring greater Pasifika representation and paving the way for other players to represent their heritage nations.

While Taumalolo had already represented Tonga in 2013 in the Pacific Rugby League International against Samoa, he made 10 appearances for New Zealand between 2014 and 2017 before continuing his international career with Tonga, where he has now played 24 Tests.

The IRL confirmed the inaugural Hall of Legends inductees, acknowledging the impact their contributions have had both on and off the field.

"This is long overdue recognition for these players whose contribution to international rugby league was not just confined to the playing field but transcended into the betterment of the game and into the lives and memories of rugby league fans worldwide," IRL Chairman Troy Grant shared.

"The list of nominees was exceptional, and there will be further inductions to come into the IRL Hall of Legends. We simply couldn't induct every deserving nominee at our first attempt; their recognition will come."

To be considered for induction, candidates must have made a significant contribution to international rugby league, been recognised in their nation's Hall of Fame or equivalent, received an IRL Golden Cap for 50 Tests, or won the IRL Golden Boot/RLIF International Player of the Year Award.

Taumalolo joins an illustrious group of international greats, with the inaugural post-1954 inductees including Darren Lockyer, Cameron Smith, Andrew Johns, Johnathan Thurston, Wally Lewis, Mal Meninga and Billy Slater.

Full list of inaugural IRL Hall of Legends inductees

Pre-1954 era:

Clive Churchill (Australia)

Dally Messenger (Australia/New Zealand)

Puig Aubert (France)

Jim Sullivan (Wales/Great Britain/Other Nationalities)

Harold Wagstaff (England/Great Britain)

Dave Brown (Australia)

Gus Risman (Wales/Great Britain)

Frank Burge (Australia)

William 'Billy' Batten (England/Great Britain)

Jean Galia (France)

Post-1954 era: