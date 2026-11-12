New Zealand Kiwis fullback Kalyn Ponga has won the 2026 Golden Boot award following his brilliant post-season matches during the World Cup.

Ponga, who is playing in career-best form, finished the 2026 NRL season in incredible fashion after guiding the Newcastle Knights to the Grand Final.

He made his Kiwis debut a matter of weeks later, going head-to-head with Kangaroos fullback Reece Walsh in one of the most entertaining individual battles ever during the opening World Cup clash.

The former Dally M winner recorded two tries, three line breaks, and 253 run metres, and was forced to leave the field ten minutes ago with his broken arm.

Following his injury, he missed two games before making a remarkable comeback against Tonga in the finals in front of his Newcastle faithful.

In his return game in the black and white jersey, Ponga ran for just under 200 metres, recording three line break assists, and three try assists.

Ponga was elite again and a clear standout Player of the Match in the semi final, earning the Golden Boot with only two international games under his belt in 2026.

The other nominees were Walsh, Tonga's Robert Toia, Samoa's Francis Manuleleua, and Ponga's teammate Casey McLean.

Ponga will face off against Walsh and the Kangaroos for a mouthwatering Final at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium to decide which trans-Tasman nation are crowned World Champs.