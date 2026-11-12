The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the signing of Newcastle Knights outside back James Schiller on a two-year deal, effective immediately.

Schiller will join the Eels' pre-season later this year after securing a move to the blue and gold, providing additional depth across their outside back stocks.

The 25-year-old is capable of playing both wing and centre, offering versatility to Parramatta's backline ahead of the 2027 NRL season.

His arrival comes amid uncertainty surrounding Josh Addo-Carr's future at the club, with the Eels confirming on Thursday that his contract would not be renewed beyond 2027.

Addo-Carr has also been granted permission to explore an immediate exit to a rival club, potentially opening up further opportunities for Schiller to establish himself in Parramatta's first-grade side.

Schiller made his NRL debut with the Canberra Raiders in 2022 before joining the Knights, where he made one appearance during the 2026 season.

Across his NRL career, the outside back has made 33 appearances and scored 17 tries, bringing valuable experience to the Eels' squad.

Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill said Schiller is a valuable addition.

“We're really pleased to welcome James to the Parramatta Eels," he said.

"He has shown his ability to make an impact at NRL level and we believe there is plenty of growth still ahead of him. His ability to play both wing and centre gives us added flexibility across our backline.”