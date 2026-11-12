South Sydney Rabbitohs are on the verge of securing Wayne Bennett to a fresh contract extension, which will see the super coach remain at Heffron Park until the end of 2028.

The two parties are in advanced negotiations to retain the seven-time premiership-winning coach, with the Courier Mail reporting Bennett is keen to continue coaching at the helm.

Bennett and the Rabbitohs will meet next week following the ending of the World Cup to seal the deal and keep him a Rabbitoh.

Earlier reports suggested the Toowoomba-based NRL bid, who are keen to enter the NRL in 2029, are interested in securing Bennett as their maiden coach if they can successfully enter the competition.

It leaves the door slightly ajar for Bennett to make the switch after 2028 if he still has desire to be a coach.

For now, the Rabbitohs are set to lock him up to close in on a premiership title in the next few years.

“We've been talking to Wayne about extending his time with us and hopefully, we'll have that agreed in the coming weeks,” Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly told News Corp.

“It's been great to have Wayne back at the club over the past two years.

“His leadership and experience has been outstanding, particularly in navigating some of the challenges of the last two seasons.

“We hope he stays with us for as long as he wants to coach.”

Not only is it a massive boost to have Bennett, but high-profile recruit Payne Haas is understood to have a special clause in his contract that means he is free to explore his options if Bennett leaves during his three-year contract.

It shows the level of power and influence Bennett still possesses in the game despite being 77 years old, making it a huge win for South Sydney.

The former Dragons, Broncos and Knights coach sits at just under a 60% win record over his 50-year coaching career.

It means Haas won't have an early exit from the Rabbitohs lined up, ruling out a potential raid for the PNG Chiefs when they enter the competition in 2028.

The Rabbitohs enter next season with high expectations, but injuries to key personnel in years gone by have limited their impact in September.

Haas headlines their forward pack moving forward, assisted by Cameron Murray, David Fifita, Brandon Smith, Tallis Duncan and Tevita Tatola, rounding out an elite pack for 2027.