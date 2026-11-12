The Parramatta Eels will let Josh Addo-Carr leave the club immediately if he is able to secure a new deal at a different NRL club for 2027.

The Eels have told the former NSW Blues and Kangaroos winger that he will not be re-signed beyond next year, with the club confirming Addo-Carr is free to leave now if he finds another deal.

Addo-Carr was due to return to preseason training following the NRL and the club clearing him to return after he was investigated for an off-field incident where he failed a roadside drug test in September.

Addo-Carr's secondary sample came back negative, allowing him to continue his NRL career, however Jason Ryles and the Eels are keen to move in another direction.

Addo-Carr has proven to be one of the best finishers in the game, and at one point during his career, he was one of the best wingers in the competition.

The Indigenous All Star has scored an incredible 167 tries in 224 games in the NRL since his debut with the Wests Tigers in 2016.

It was his stint at the Melbourne Storm where Addo-Carr reached incredible heights, scoring 96 tries in 118 matches for the Victorian club.

The Eels have James Schiller on board for 2027 to aid with the potential early exit of the 31-year-old winger.