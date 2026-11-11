Castleford Tigers in the English Super League have announced the signing of Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs forward Jack Todd on a two-year deal.

Todd progressed through the Bulldogs' pathways after initially joining the club in 2019, finally reaching NRL level in 2025 after a tough run of injuries.

He broke both of his arms in a short span of time, forcefully pushing back his NRL debut despite being ready for Cameron Ciraldo's side.

The Dungowan product made four appearances in the Bulldogs NRL side and scored a try in his second match.

The 24-year-old forward will have plenty to prove after playing NSW Cup for 2026 after tasting first grade footy.

In 12 appearances for the blue and white reserve grade side this year, Todd made 14 tackle breaks, averaging 84 metres per game and registering a 92.5% tackle efficiency.

Todd says he is excited for his fresh chapter and is looking forward to putting his injury woes behind him.

"Castleford seems like a really good place and a club that's on the up," Todd said in a Tigers statement.

"I'm very excited to get over there and meet the boys and rip in. I've had a tough run the past few years, but hopefully that's all behind me now, and I can swing a few games together in the next couple of years.”

Meanwhile, Tigers rugby director Chris Chester is thrilled to have Todd join the Tigers in pursuit of their first Super League title.

“We're delighted to welcome Jack Todd to Castleford Tigers. Jack is a great addition to the squad, and we're looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the club over the next two seasons," Chester said.

The Tigers will be looking to bounce back in 2027 with an improved campaign after finishing second last this year, recording eight wins and 19 losses.

Todd will join Dragons trio Tyrell Sloan, Damien Cook and Mathew Feagai as high-profile NRL recruits to strengthen the squad heading into 2027 preseason.

