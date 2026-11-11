Former Northern Pride prop Ronan Michael will return to the York Knights in the Super League for 2027 following a brief stint at the Cowboys feeder club.

Michael made 71 appearances for the Knights in three seasons between 2022 and 2024, and will return to bolster Mark Applegarth's side next season.

He also had a stint at the Bradford Bulls before making the trip down to Australia with the Pride in the QLD Cup.

The 26-year-old forward was a contributing member of the Ireland national side in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, starting at lock against the Kiwis.

Michael spoke buzzingly about the season ahead and was thrilled to return to England.

"I'm buzzing to be back at the Knights. York is where I properly found my feet as a player, so coming back feels like unfinished business," Michael said on a York statement.

"I've had some great experiences since I left, and I'm coming back a better player for it. Mash knows exactly what I bring, and I'm grateful he's given me the opportunity to do it again under him.