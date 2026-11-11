The Dolphins are understood to be monitoring Bradman Best's contract situation at the Newcastle Knights, with the club preparing to enter the race for his signature.

The NSW Blues and Kangaroos centre hit the open market on November 1, opening the door for rival teams to offer him a contract for 2028 and beyond.

The Parramatta Eels are understood to be the leading contenders should Best decide against remaining at Newcastle, but now The Daily Telegraph has revealed the Dolphins are set to make a similar play.

The Dolphins could have some significant decisions to make in their outside backs, with star centres Herbie Farnworth and Jack Bostock both linked with potential exits after 2027.

Farnworth has attracted interest from the Sydney Roosters, while Bostock has been linked with a return to his junior club, the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Dolphins are believed to be working hard to retain Farnworth, although the futures of both players could have a significant impact on their ability to enter the market for Best.

Should both centres depart, the club would free up considerable salary cap space to accommodate the Newcastle star.

However, the departure of just one would present a more complicated situation, particularly with either player likely to command an increased salary in their next contract.

Despite having Selwyn Cobbo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow locked down long-term in their backline, the Dolphins would still need to ensure they maintain quality in the centres.

Losing both Farnworth and Bostock would leave a significant hole, making a player of Best's calibre an attractive potential replacement.

The 25-year-old has continued to strengthen his reputation on the representative stage, featuring at left centre for the Kangaroos throughout the World Cup and helping them reach Sunday's final.

Speaking to Zero Tackle following Australia's dominant semi-final victory over Samoa, Best provided an update on his contract situation, confirming discussions had been put on hold until the conclusion of the tournament.

"I've just put it on hold (during the World Cup)," Best told Zero Tackle.

"I love the coach (at Newcastle). I want to sit down and give the Knights, Justo (Justin Holbrook) the first crack at it.

"My brother did just sign with Newy. So there's definitely reasons to stay.”

With Newcastle currently given priority, clubs such as the Dolphins will be waiting to strike if he is not satisfied with their offer.