South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Thomas Fletcher has confirmed his departure from the club, signing a three-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors from the start of 2027.

The forward, highly rated but struggling for opportunities at the Maroubra-based oufit, has played just seven first-grade games since making his debut in 2025.

Predominantly an edge forward but also able to play in the middle, Fletcher could be seen as the long-term replacement for Kurt Capewell at the Warriors, who will likely see the end of Kurt Capewell's career this year.

The club have been linked to Jordan Riki, but the signing of Fletcher could see them hold fire on spending money elsewhere in their forward pack.

The Warriors have also lost other players in the back-row, and Fletcher moves to immediately add depth in the department.

“Thomas is a quality back rower who now has the chance to build his career with us,” the club's general manager of recruitment Andrew McFadden said.

“We've had some back rowers who have moved on in Kayliss Fatialofa, Marata Niukore and Morgan Gannon. Thomas boosts our resources there and has the opportunity to create a future here in the same way Jackson Ford has.”

Fletcher, who came through St Gregory's College - one of Sydney's great rugby league schools - has played 38 NSW Cup games and impressed at that level, but could be forced again to bide his time there in 2027.

“Tom debuted at our Club, fulfilling a childhood dream to play for South Sydney, and has been a fantastic contributor to our Club over the past four seasons,” Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said of his departure.

“We wish him and his family all the very best in the future and ‘Fletch' will always be regarded as a Rabbitoh.”