Australian Kangaroos forward Cameron Murray has left the door ajar on a return to the 15-man union code later in his career following recent comments ahead of the World Cup final.

Murray has a past playing schoolboy rugby for Newington College in Sydney, captaining his side and getting the honour of representing Australian Schoolboys in 2015, leading to plenty of speculation on whether he will ever return to union.

He spent his juniors playing both codes, but opted to progress through the South Sydney ranks following his time at the Mascot Jets rugby league club.

With the Rabbitohs skipper dominating in rugby league at every level, it's clear to see he could return to his union roots one day given his tenacity, speed and agility as a middle forward.

“It would be awesome to travel [as a rugby player] and soak up the atmosphere of what's being tossed up,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

It's no secret that rugby's international reach across the globe has plenty of benefits the NRL and the league code cannot provide.

Former NSW Blues and Kangaroos teammates Angus Crichton and Mark Nawaqanitawase will make the switch back to rugby union following illustrious careers in the NRL, despite the latter's only lasting 24 months.

Nawaqanitawase starred for the Roosters every time he took the field, and will link up with a Japanese rugby outfit on a two-year deal.

Meanwhile, Crichton has signed with the NSW Waratahs in a bid to freshen up his game ahead of a massive Rugby World Cup at the end of next year on Australian shores.

Murray says he will be keeping tabs on how Crichton is progressing in the 15-man code after sharing plenty of highlights during their time together in the representative arena for NSW and Australia.

“I'll watch his career closely because he's a good mate and I want to see him do well,” Murray said.

“I always support the leagues that are making the change. So, that's probably the main reason. But it's always in the back of my mind, and I've always maintained the fact that it would be something I would look at later on in my career.”

Murray comes off contract at South Sydney at the end of 2028, making it an intriguing year ahead to see if any rugby union outfits come sniffing to determine if there is any interest.

Despite this, Murray still has a few things he'd like to tick off before considering the bold career switch.

“If I'm still fit and feel like I've got something to give for the jersey, it's such a privilege and honour for me to play for my country,” he said.

“I've got two years left on my contract, so it's not really the time to start looking elsewhere, but it's always a possibility and potential."

Murray has a huge job this weekend as he prepares for his second World Cup final in his career.

Australia narrowly defeated New Zealand in the opening World Cup clash a month ago.

The powerful Kiwis pack will be up for the rematch, with Murray playing alongside Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Patrick Carrigan, and Keaon Koloamatangi, who need to keep up with their trans-Tasman foes to claim the World Champs' honours.

The Kangaroos will host the Kiwis at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Sunday night.