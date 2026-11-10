The Northern Pride's most capped player ever, Ryan Ghietti, has suddenly passed away while on holiday in Victoria.

Ghietti reportedly suffered a medical episode at age 37 on Tuesday.

The Pride, who are a direct feeder to the North Queensland Cowboys playing in the QLD Cup, went to their social media to post a heartfelt message about his passing.

The Innisfail Leprechauns product represented Italy on 12 occasions on the international stage through the 2013 and 2017 World Cup campaigns.

He played alongside the likes of James Tedesco, Terry Campese, Nathan Brown and Paul Vaughn at the highest level.

Ghietti made a whopping 165 appearances for the Pride and spent his time following retirement as a firefighter in the local area.

The Cowboys posted a statement for Ghietti on Tuesday night.

"The North Queensland Toyota Cowboys were saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former Northern Pride captain Ryan Ghietti," a club statement read.

"He was a friend, teammate and colleague of many of our current and former players and staff.

"We would like to pass on our condolences to Ryan's family and friends, as well as everyone at the Northern Pride, where Ryan was a hugely influential figure in a successful era for the club."

Ghietti was a part of the Pride's impressive State Championship victory over the Penrith Panthers in 2014.

An online fundraiser to support his family has reached over $115,000 by the time of publication.

The Pride also issued a statement for their long-term skipper.

“Beyond his achievements on the field, Ryan remained a familiar and much-loved presence at Northern Pride home games, regularly supporting the club from the stands,” the club said in a statement.