The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed they have extended Jamie Humphreys on a multi-year deal after months of uncertainty.

In May, Humphreys was without a contract for 2027, but was heavily linked to the NRL's 18th team, the Perth Bears.

Reports surfaced that he was set to join the NRL's newest franchise.

However, the 24-year-old utility revealed in September that he had no idea where the rumour came from.

Later in September, details surfaced that Humphreys was set to sign an extension with the Rabbitohs, but nothing was officially confirmed.

Now, Humphreys is looking forward to his future at the Rabbitohs on a two-year deal that concludes at the end of the 2028 season.

“I'm stoked to be staying here at Souths. It's become a home to me since I joined two years ago,” Humphreys said in a club statement.

“I get to live my dream and represent this great club and all of the fans, so I'm very excited.

“Everything about the club here at Souths, from the fans to the staff here, and all of my teammates, it's a family, and I'm so grateful to be able to build on that relationship that I've made with the club and everyone involved with it.

“The fans are so good to me, and I hope to repay them in any way I can.

“I'm excited, and I can't wait to keep going on this journey.”

The Rabbitohs have questions about their long-term halves, as Cody Walker nears the end of his career.

Although the club has recently been linked with Roosters halfback Sam Walker, Rabbitohs Head of Recruitment and Retention Mark Ellison stated Humphreys' importance to the club.

“Jamie has been a wonderful addition to our squad over the past two seasons, and we believe we're just scratching the surface with him,” Mr Ellison said.

“He is a very skilful, hard-working and diligent player who puts everything into his preparation for each game he plays.

“He can play in a number of positions, which gives us great flexibility in our lineup, and he's also an accurate goal kicker.

“Jamie is a true all-rounder; he comes from a great family with a wonderful Rugby League pedigree, and we're very happy to know that he will be with us for at least the next two seasons.”

Humphreys primarily plays halfback, but can step in at five-eighth, dummy-half, lock and centre depending on the club's depth and injuries.

Since arriving from the Manly Sea Eagles, he quickly impressed after beating major Super League recruit Lewis Dodd for the halfback role in round 1 of the 2025 season.

Humphreys has played 37 NRL games and received the club's John Sattler Rookie of the Year Award in 2025, his first full season.

With his versatility, Humphreys helped the Rabbitohs become a top-eight side for the first time since 2022.

Cody Walker has not officially signed back with the Rabbitohs, but has been training with the club.

The deal is expected to be around $400,000 plus performance or premiership bonus clauses.