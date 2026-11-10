The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed 13 players on train-and-trial contracts for this pre-season, including a Petero Civoniceva Medallist.

Queensland Cup Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year Chris Woodbridge has been officially confirmed after reports circulated in October that the Titans won a four-team race for his signature.

Woodbridge won the Petero Civoniceva Medal as the QLD Cup's best player, recognised for his try-scoring efforts.

This season, Woodbridge scored 16 tries in 20 games played, kicked 48 goals at a 68.6% clip, and made 48 tackle breaks, 21 try assists, and 12 line breaks.

He is also known for his speed, clocking 38.8km/h, which is the fastest recorded speed for a player in a professional rugby league game in Australia.

Darling Downs product Luke Cesari will experience his second pre-season at an NRL club.

Last pre-season, Cesari played in the pre-season challenge after spending time with the Melbourne Storm.

With six NSW Cup games for the Storm and five QLD Cup games for the Tweed Seagulls, the outside back hopes to prove himself this pre-season.

Patrician Brothers' talent Jhett Sydir gets another pre-season with the Gold Coast Titans.

The Penrith Panthers SG Ball junior moved to the Gold Coast ahead of last year's pre-season.

Sadir played for the Tweed Seagulls after playing in a pre-season game against the Dolphins in 2026 and played for the Titans in the NRLQ competition.

After losing Javon Andrews to the Wests Tigers, Sadir offers a solid running and kicking game that could provide depth for Zane Harrison.

Kalani Patu is currently signed with the Titans until the end of the 2028 season.

Known as a tackle-breaking back-rower with strength, balance and evasive skills, Patu has an impressive high school resume.

He recently represented the Australian Schoolboys and won the National Schoolboy Cup in Year 11.

With Mal Meninga Cup and Langer Trophy honours, he could have a similar pathway to first grade as the current Titan, Arama Hau.

Kobi Hauraki signed a three-year deal with the Titans and can play lock or in the back row.

In 2024, he won MVP at a New Zealand national youth tournament featuring the best under 15/16 players.

He is the son of Iwi Hauraki, who moved to Parramatta from New Zealand when he was 16.

Kobi's father played six NRL games for the Sydney Roosters in 2009 and also played rugby union.

Kobi attended Palm Beach Currumbin High School and will experience his first NRL pre-season.

Fynn Laffranchi signed a five-year deal with the Titans and will take part in his first NRL pre-season.

He is the second generation of the Laffranchi surname after his father, Anthony, played for the Wests Tigers and the Titans.

The fullback was Tweed's Cyril Connell Challenge side captain before playing in the Schoolboys competition for Palm Beach Currumbin.

With Under 18 QSSRL championships and PBC's Langer Trophy campaigns under his belt, the fullback and winger will showcase his brilliance as he embraces the Titans' long-term plans.

Leo Briggs, an Ipswich Grammar alumnus, has Queensland representative honours at the ASSRL National Championships in the Under-18s side.

He played in the competition at 15 years of age and has since impressed the Titans with his ability in the centres.

Next is Elijah Gelling, who the Titans secured despite receiving offers from multiple NRL clubs.

This will be the back-rower's first NRL pre-season.

He was born in Perth and moved to Queensland to gamble on his rugby league dream.

Gelling can also play centre and signed a four-year deal with the Titans in June.

Josh Lynn will return to the Gold Coast after four years at Parramatta and the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Lynn played with Titans fullback Keano Kini at Palm Beach Currumbin State High School in 2022.

In 2026, the 22-year-old played a role in the Falcons' minor premiership and helped make a QLD Cup Grand Final.

In 2027, Lynn will play for the Tweed Seagulls.

At the Eels, he played 48 games in Jersey Flegg and 15 for their NSW Cup side.

Lynn scored 13 tries and 158 points in Jersey Flegg in 2025 and won the Parramatta Players' Player award that season.

The Titans also have Kyle Pickering, Callum Eggerling, Ben Farr and Cooper Page-Wilson on their train and trial list.

All in their mid-20s, they have previous NRL system experience and have played in Queensland Cup and NSW Cup.