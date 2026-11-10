South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Campbell Graham is open to Sam Walker joining the red and green following his contract fallout with neighbouring arch-rivals Sydney Roosters.

The tri-colours were deep in talks for a mega extension in Bondi when negotiations two weeks ago led to the Roosters removing their offer for Walker in 2028.

Now, the QLD Maroons and premiership-winning halfback is without a club beyond next season and faces an early exit from the Roosters.

Walker has been linked with a few NRL rivals, including the Rabbitohs, with CODE Sports revealing on Monday that Walker's management will meet with the Bunnies after a third party reached out, indicating there is interest.

Graham, who has faced Walker in many arch-rival grudge matches over the years, would be excited to team up with the 24-year-old halfback if he were to switch to Heffron Park, forming a lethal halves pairing with Cody Walker.

“I only heard about it as I was coming here to the studio,” Graham said on SEN.

“It's pretty interesting stuff; obviously he's a great player, and he just won a comp. I like the way he plays his footy, so I'd like to have him on my team.

“It would be pretty cool to see them together; they're both kind of ad-lib instinctive players. I think he could slot in nicely with our brand of attacking footy.”

Walker's potential move across town adds another chapter to the fierce hatred between the two foundation clubs.

It wouldn't be the first time players have made the switch from the Roosters to the Rabbitohs.

Latrell Mitchell left Bondi to join the Bunnies in 2020 following a premiership victory in the east.

Meanwhile, notable stars have gone the other way, with Luke Keary and Angus Crichton leaving South Sydney and winning premierships with the Roosters.

Even Joseph Sua'ali'i was pinched from the South Sydney pathways and promoted through the Roosters system, eventually breaking through to the NRL at 17 years old and playing 66 matches for the club.

Walker's potential addition strengthens South Sydney into a powerful premiership force, alongside Payne Haas and fellow world-class forward Cameron Murray, who is always at the top of his game.

Haas was pictured in Rabbitohs gear on Monday when he fronted media for the first time as a South Sydney player.