The Melbourne Storm confirmed former AFL premiership winner Scott Selwood as the leadership coach for the 2027 season.

Selwood will join the Storm, replacing Todd Lowrie.

Lowrie, a former Storm player, will become the club's NSW Cup coach in 2027.

The former AFL talent played 169 games in 12 seasons for the West Coast Eagles and the Geelong Cats.

Selwood was an assistant coach at Collingwood from 2019 to 2025, running the midfield program and contributing to the club's 2023 premiership.

Joel Selwood, Scott's brother, was the Storm's leadership coach in 2023.

Several AFL captains have held the role, including Nick Maxwell for six years from 2015 to 2020.

Selwood spoke excitedly about the opportunity to work with the Melbourne Storm.

"It's a huge honour to join Melbourne Storm as Leadership Coach," Selwood said in the club's statement.

"Through conversations with my brother Joel and having met Frank and Craig a few times, I've been really impressed by the Club, its culture and the sustained success it has achieved over a long period.

"Having the opportunity to work with the leadership and coaching groups over the next 12 months is something that really excites me. The Club has some outstanding leaders, and I'm looking forward to meeting them over the next few months."

The director of football, Frank Ponissi, spoke of what Selwood will bring to the club.

"We've been aware of Scott's impressive leadership qualities for some time, particularly through our relationship with Joel, as well as our close connections with Collingwood and Geelong," Ponissi said.

"Throughout his playing career and more recently as an AFL coach, Scott has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities, and we know he'll bring valuable experience and a fresh perspective to our Club heading into an important season."

The Storm confirmed Selwood will mentor their current and emerging leaders and the club's senior leadership and coaching group next season.