Jarome Luai has revealed he was aware of Spencer Leniu's impending move to Parramatta Eels, admitting he was eager to reunite with his former Penrith Panthers teammate but didn't want to interfere with negotiations.

Leniu has secured a release from the final year of his contract with the Sydney Roosters to join the Eels on a four-year deal, setting up a reunion with Luai ahead of the 2027 NRL season.

The pair enjoyed considerable success together at Penrith, winning three premierships during their time at the club before going their separate ways.

While Luai will only spend one season in Parramatta colours before departing for the PNG Chiefs in 2028, he is already looking ahead to adding another premiership ring alongside one of his closest friends.

Speaking about Leniu's arrival, Luai admitted he knew discussions were taking place behind the scenes but was reluctant to involve himself in the negotiations.

“I was stoked to hear that he (Spencer Leniu) signed. Just that reignition of brotherhood and a lot of memories together. So hopefully we can put another ring over there at Parra.

“I knew behind the scenes they were talking but I think he might have sort of felt disrespected if I went and approached them about it.

“But they were saying to me it was good and he had a great chance of coming, so I didn't have to step in there.

“They did it all themselves.

“I was going like please and praying and that,” he laughed

The reunion has already begun to take shape, with the Samoan camp providing an opportunity for Parramatta's incoming recruits and current players to build relationships before linking up at club level.

Luai and Leniu were joined by current Eels teammates Junior Paulo and Ronald Volkman during the international campaign, giving the group an early opportunity to develop connections.

It is particularly important for Luai, who will be tasked with helping turn around Parramatta's fortunes during his one-year stint before heading to Papua New Guinea.

However, his arrival also creates an interesting selection battle, with Volkman set to compete with the former Wests Tigers captain for the five-eighth position alongside incumbent halfback Mitchell Moses.

The pair have already shared the halves for Samoa, with Volkman entering the side against Tonga after Chanel Harris-Tavita suffered a hamstring injury.

They also worked together in the defeat to Australia, giving the two playmakers an early opportunity to develop an understanding before their club rivalry begins.

Luai was complimentary of Volkman, highlighting the competitiveness and attitude he brings to the field while making it clear the battle for the number six jersey will be built on mutual respect.

“It's been a good kickstart for us as a bit of a crew here. We're training out at Parra as well, so just getting familiar with the training grounds and everything like that is probably a good thing.

“I'm a big fan of the way he (Ronald Volkman) goes about his business. He's a competitor, and got that dog in him."