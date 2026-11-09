The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed outside back Josiah Karapani will be banned for the first two matches of the 2027 NRL season.

The centre and winger was originally stood down by the Broncos for their Round 18 clash with the Cronulla Sharks are being stopped in June by Queensland Police.

There he was detected driving 20 kilometres per hour over the speed limit, and with alcohol in his system to a blood alcohol content reading of 0.037 - above the legal limit of zero for a provisional licence holder.

He was also hit with a separate infringement at the time for driving an unregistered vehicle.

It was the second offence off-field in a 12-month period for Karapani, who was handed a public nuisance offence earlier in the year.

Karapani will now miss the first two games of 2027, while he has also been fined $1500 - although that has been suspended for 12 months - and will need to attend education and training as directed by the NRL.

Karapani's contract was at one point in danger of being torn up by the Broncos, but they granted him another chance following the incident.

The Broncos confirm they would consider no further consequences beyond the NRL penalty handed down today, given they already stood him down for the Round 18 game against the Sharks.