Former Knights star Matty Johns has revealed he has personally reached out to Harry Grant to persuade the NRL superstar to join the Gold Coast Titans.

Johns, who is a co-owner of the Titans, has had to wait until the November 1 date before speaking to Grant about a switch to Queensland.

With Grant currently available to field offers from rival clubs for a 2028 contract, the Courier Mail is revealing the former Knights half has tried to lure Grant to become a Titan and lead the club into a powerful new era.

It would mark one of the biggest signings in the club's brief 20-year existence, changing the complexity of their future success in the NRL.

Johns is all-in on getting the Kangaroos star on the Glitter Strip after 2027.

“Once 1 November hit, I sent him a text and said ‘Harry, all the craziness is about to start, but one of the most important things is that we can't let this affect the friendship and the families',” Johns said via the Courier Mail.

“You've just got to separate the business and the relationship side of it. I just didn't want Harry thinking that we were exerting pressure on him.

“But it would be great to land him. Players like Harry bleed confidence through a team.

“He's got great leadership values and is a terrific bloke. He's everything you want.”

Adding even more fuel to the speculation was the potential of a player swap between the Storm and Titans following Cooper Bai signing with the Victorian club.

Earlier News Corp reports suggested the Titans were interested in recruiting Trent Loiero, whose sister is the partner of Grant, adding plenty of mystery to a colossal play by the Titans in luring the QLD Maroons hooker.

The publication is also revealing Grant and his partner are keen to head home to Queensland, which massively narrows down his next potential NRL club if he were to exit Melbourne.

The son of Johns and former Manly and Melbourne half Cooper also shares a tight relationship with Grant stemming from their Storm days together, which also adds another element to the intriguing ploy by the Titans' owner.

The Titans have a strong nucleus of talented stars locked up long-term, including Zane Harrison, Keano Kini, Jayden Campbell and skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

There is plenty of star talent to turn the side, which finished second last in 2026, into a genuine Top 8 side with the inclusion of Grant.

“Harry sat behind Cameron Smith as an apprentice at Melbourne and learned so much off him,” Johns said.

“Now he could do something like that for the young guys we've got coming through.

“To have a bloke with his know-how and personality would be invaluable.

“He's just a great fella.”