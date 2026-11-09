Incoming Parramatta Eels prop Spencer Leniu will almost certainly miss the start of the 2027 NRL season after he was hit with a Grade 3 charge by the match review committee for referee dissent.

The prop was sin binned on Sunday evening after he made actions and comments towards referee Adam Gee during Samoa's semi-final loss to Australia at the Rugby League World Cup.

The prop first made a comment to one of the match officials, before appearing to make a gesture showing money as he walked off the field.

The ten minutes in the sin bin was part of a miserable night for Samoa, who let emotions get the better of them as they came up well short against the Kangaroos.

Leniu, who moves to the Parramatta Eels for the 2027 NRL season, is facing either two weeks with an early guilty plea, or three weeks if he fights and loses.

That penalty is less than what he likely would have received had he been referred direct to the judiciary, which there were calls for.

With no games left for Samoa at the tournament, and pre-season trials no longer counting towards suspensions, Leniu, unless he can be found not guilty, will miss the start of the season for the Eels.

Parramatta start their season in Las Vegas against the Gold Coast Titans, and will find out their Round 2 opponent when the fixtures release next Monday.

It would have been Leniu's second trip to Las Vegas, where he also found controversy as a part of the Sydney Roosters who tackled the Brisbane Broncos - on that occasion, he was suspended for eight matches after being found guilty of making a racially charged remark to Brisbane five-eighth Ezra Mam.

Leniu was not the only player charged from the semi-final with Australian prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (high tackle), and Samoan halves Jarome Luai (dangerous throw) and Ronald Volkman (dangerous contact) all receiving Grade 1 charges.

They only come with warnings, meaning Fa'asuamaleaui will be free to play the final for Australia next weekend, and the Samoan duo will be free to open the 2027 season for the Parramatta Eels.

Leniu has until midday (AEDT) on Tuesday to determine his plea, with any potential hearing to be heard at NRL HQ on Tuesday evening.