Former NRL star Shaun Johnson was left "frustrated" following full-time in the Australia and Samoa semi final following some questionable calls made by the referee team.

Johnson took aim at the men with the whistle, believing the Kangaroos had the "rub of the green" in plenty of the 50-50 calls.

The men in green and gold proved to be way too strong in the do-or-die clash, progressing to the final in Brisbane after a 44-12 victory over the island nation.

Although the fixture could have played out entirely different manner if the Samoans were awarded a first-half try to Stephen Crichton, which was ruled to be a knock on from Francis Manulelua despite many believing it to be play on.

Manuleleua found himself in traffic and was deemed to have obstructed Liam Martin later in the match with another no-try ruling from the bunker.

Johnson didn't hold back post-match upon reviewing the semi-final on Channel 7's commentary.

“I don't want to take anything away from what the Aussies produced but I can't help but have this frustration around how the game was officiated,” he said post-game.

“I feel like Adam Gee got calls wrong and he was confusing in some of his calls and gave Australia the rub of the green tonight. They just got every little call.

“I can understand refs are humans and I can understand getting calls wrong at the moment. What I can't understand is going to someone who has all the technology at their disposal and overturning a call or giving an explanation on a call ... that's just incorrect. That's what I'm frustrated by.

“I feel like Samoa were hard done by. They did not get a fair shot through some of these calls. Very frustrated at the officiating.”

Samoa coach Ben Gardiner also believed his side was hard done by during the match, but ultimately lacking discipline killed their fight in the contest.

“There were some things I maybe didn't agree with in the outcome of some of that discipline. On the back of some of those penalties given, we didn't react very well," Gardiner said.

“It was one thing into another and then a try. It made it very difficult to fight back.

“It had nothing to do with the emotion – it's a Test match, that's what you do. It's physical, there's push and shove, you stand your ground.”

Samoa enforcer Spencer Leniu was sent to the sin bin for dissent, further adding to Samoa's disciplinary problems during the match, helping Australia put them to the sword for an exit from the World Cup.

The Kangaroos will now host the New Zealand Kiwis in an epic final at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.