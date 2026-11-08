Cronulla Sharks have offered NSW Cup and Newtown Jets star Liam Ison an extension to stay at the club beyond 2027.

The 21-year-old impressed in 2024, winning the NSW Cup premiership while making his NRL debut.

According to ESPN, the Sharks have Ison in their long-term plans.

He had an injury setback in 2025, spending the season recovering from an ACL injury.

In 2026, Ison returned to the NSW Cup in round 8 against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

He played 19 games, averaging 165.2 running metres per game on 15.2 carries per game.

Across the competition, he had 3140 run metres (5th in NSW Cup), 113 tackle busts (4th in NSW Cup), 18 line break assists (7th in NSW Cup) and 11 try assists (22nd in NSW Cup).

After the Newtown Jets finished 4th in the competition, Ison only featured in the first week of the finals against the Warriors, where he had 219 run metres, 1 line break and 7 tackle busts, having the most run metres in the game of all players (the 4th time he's had the most run metres of all players in a game).

Ison suffered a knee injury in the first week of the finals, which ruled him out for the rest of their finals campaign.

The Newtown Jets made the NSW Cup Grand Final, losing to the Penrith Panthers.

The Sharks have offered William Kennedy one-year extensions on a pay-cut deal in recent seasons.

Kennedy is among Briton Nikora and Teig Wilton, testing the open market and exploring their options.

During the season, Kennedy was linked to options in Super League and the Perth Bears.

With the experience the Sharks have lost, the club will see a lot of young talent competing for spots in the first-grade side.

This new Ison deal could have made Kennedy expendable as the Sharks look to retool their roster around Nicho Hynes, Braydon Trindall and Blayke Brailey.