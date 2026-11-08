The Penrith Panthers' new home ground is not expected to be ready for round one of the 2027 NRL season, even though construction is progressing well.

Helloworld Stadium, the $309 million NSW Government-funded rebuild of the old Penrith Panthers ground, has been the club's most anticipated project since the Panthers played their last game there in 2024.

The club has played its home games at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Panthers' officials wanted a test event before the NRL season; however, that is now very unlikely.

So far, there have been no significant reasons for delay.

However, the weather allowance built into the construction schedule has been nearly used up.

This means there is no room for delay, not even the slightest inconvenience.

The stadium could be finished in time, but there is no guarantee.

For that reason, the Panthers won't start the season at Helloworld Stadium, despite their statement that they wanted to play their first home game at their upgraded stadium.

"Panthers has been assured that Helloworld Stadium remains on track to open as scheduled for the 2027 season, and the club is planning for our first home game at our new home to be played in 2027," the statement said in October.

At this stage, the Panthers won't play a home game at the venue until round four at the earliest.

Penrith could move one of its first home games to Bathurst.

The delay is a setback for a stadium that Penrith has been promoting heavily.

In March, the club announced that travel company Helloworld had secured the naming rights on a five-year deal, its first naming rights agreement for a sporting venue.

Penrith MP Karen McKeowan described the project in March as a 'modern, family-friendly venue'.

The redevelopment will lift capacity from about 22,500 to 25,000 for matches and up to 30,000 for concerts.

The stadium will also have four neutral change rooms, built with the women's game and a future Panthers NRLW side in mind.

Helloworld Stadium is part of a wider push to reshape the Penrith area, with Western Sydney International Airport opened for commercial flights since October 25.