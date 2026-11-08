The Wests Tigers' board chaos continues as the NRL may have to make a major decision about the club's licence.

Earlier this week, Daniel Paton, Holman Barnes Group's chief executive, was stood down.

An emergency meeting took place on Wednesday night, where Paton was suddenly placed on leave, with allegations made about the CEO.

HBG Chairman Dennis Burgess arrived at the meeting with a lawyer, as Paton was not aware of the allegations against him.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, years of dysfunction and instability may force the NRL to step in and, in a worst-case scenario, strip its licence to run an NRL organisation.

Despite Holman Barnes Group owning 90 per cent of the Wests Tigers and operating through West Magpies Pty Ltd, it's understood there is belief that a stance should be taken on their ownership.

The Tigers losing Paton is the latest development amid a difficult period for the club's ownership group.

Between internal political division, legal action, multi-year bans for former board members, and the dismissal of independent directors, the Tigers have also changed CEOs.

Shane Richardson left the CEO role one year into a four-year deal, and Shaun Mielekamp became the CEO in August this year.

The Tigers have missed the finals for 15 years and have experienced another season in which a player left the club during their contract.

Jarome Luai declined his player options for 2028 and 2029 to sign a multi-year deal with the PNG Chiefs, and despite the club wanting him to stay until the end of 2027, they released him from the final year of his deal and will be paying part of his contract to the Parramatta Eels next year.

Adam Doueihi threatened to leave the club after he was fed up with the behaviour happening inside their four walls.

While the Tigers believe Benji Marshall is its coach, the club could face a multi-million-dollar settlement if they sack Marshall and want to replace him.

The Tigers also recently tried to sign Nathan Cleary and Mary Fowler to the Wests Tigers and Central Coast Mariners on a combined $9 million deal, although Cleary's camp quickly turned down the offer.

HBG also owns the A-League side.

Magpies' loyalists have expressed concerns about HBG spending their resources on another code.

They believe HBG should only invest in the NRL club.